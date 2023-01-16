ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Jan. 19–25, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 21, 1 p.m. Celebrate Chinese New Year at Windward Mall as the Gee Yung Martial Arts Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association performs a dynamic Chinese lion dance. They’ll also present a martial arts demonstration. Master Chinese calligraphy artist Ina Chang will be writing complimentary good luck fortunes for folks in Center Court.
mauinow.com

Maui duo crowned: Savannah Gankiewicz named Miss Hawaii USA, Noelani DeNisi earns Miss Hawaii Teen USA title

Maui’s Savannah Gankiewicz returned to a homecoming celebration at Kahului Airport on Tuesday evening after earning the coveted Miss Hawaii USA crown over the weekend. “I still am in disbelief,” said the 27-year-old title holder during a phone interview with Maui Now on Wednesday. “It’s been a few days, but it’s slowly sinking in,” said Gankiewicz who described the feeling as “surreal.”
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
Hawaii Magazine

5 Surprising Facts About These Popular Hawaiʻi Landmarks

At a glance, Leʻahi (Diamond Head) amazes visitors and locals with its raw beauty and natural splendor. And the same can be said for many Hawaiʻi landmarks, like Kukaʻemoku (ʻIao Needle) and Mokoliʻi Island. But behind the visual appeal, many of the landmarks hold historic and cultural value to Native Hawaiians, often being important figures in moʻolelo (legends) and the culture itself. Furthermore, there are even smaller tidbits and trivia lost to time that involve these wonderful Hawaiʻi landmarks. Here are a few of our favorite fun facts about these iconic Hawaiʻi places that you may not know about.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Proposal aims to increase housing for locals by targeting non-residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Day one at the Hawaii State Legislature means fresh faces and innovative ideas. One is tackling Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis – by going after non-residents. “The problem that we’ve seen over the pandemic was the home prices went up $400,000. There were a lot of...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Dallas/Houston/Austin/Atlanta to Hawaii | All Islands $185+

A Hawaii airfare skirmish broke out this morning between legacy Hawaii carriers American Airlines and United Airlines. As a result, the cost of flying on these routes is at least $200 less than normal roundtrip. You’ll need to act quickly today, January 16, to get these airfares. Dallas to...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Education Inspiration: Hawaii state teacher of the year Michael Ida

Paris Hilton seems a little confused as she promotes an upcoming global sports event. And Madonna announces her new world tour. The specifics of the report show declines not only in gift giving but also in dining out and car sales. State Rep. Scott Saiki discusses priorities in new legislative...
KITV.com

High surf advisory in effect for much of Hawaii until Tuesday morning

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north-facing shores of Maui. The current northwest swell will be reinforced by a new swell later Monday, which will keep surf heights at advisory...
KHON2

Do you have unclaimed funds? Find out how to check

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Add to the list of things to do at the onset of a new year–checking whether you have unclaimed funds. Unclaimed funds are assets that were never collected from utilities, banks or other institutions by the owners. Those funds are then usually turned over to the government, with whom owners can make […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
