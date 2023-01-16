Read full article on original website
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Jan. 19–25, 2023
Saturday, Jan. 21, 1 p.m. Celebrate Chinese New Year at Windward Mall as the Gee Yung Martial Arts Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association performs a dynamic Chinese lion dance. They’ll also present a martial arts demonstration. Master Chinese calligraphy artist Ina Chang will be writing complimentary good luck fortunes for folks in Center Court.
Aloha Authentic – The arrival of Hawaiians to Hawaiʻi
Some believe that the first Hawaiians arrived on the shores of what we know today as Bellows Air Force Base, only to settle in the vicinity of Waimānalo through Kailua to Kāneʻohe.
I'm a Hawaii local who visited the world's largest pineapple maze. Here's what it was like and why I wouldn't go back.
During my trip to Oahu, I explored the Dole Plantation, which has a famous 3-acre pineapple maze that attracts more than a million visitors each year.
Maui duo crowned: Savannah Gankiewicz named Miss Hawaii USA, Noelani DeNisi earns Miss Hawaii Teen USA title
Maui’s Savannah Gankiewicz returned to a homecoming celebration at Kahului Airport on Tuesday evening after earning the coveted Miss Hawaii USA crown over the weekend. “I still am in disbelief,” said the 27-year-old title holder during a phone interview with Maui Now on Wednesday. “It’s been a few days, but it’s slowly sinking in,” said Gankiewicz who described the feeling as “surreal.”
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
5 Surprising Facts About These Popular Hawaiʻi Landmarks
At a glance, Leʻahi (Diamond Head) amazes visitors and locals with its raw beauty and natural splendor. And the same can be said for many Hawaiʻi landmarks, like Kukaʻemoku (ʻIao Needle) and Mokoliʻi Island. But behind the visual appeal, many of the landmarks hold historic and cultural value to Native Hawaiians, often being important figures in moʻolelo (legends) and the culture itself. Furthermore, there are even smaller tidbits and trivia lost to time that involve these wonderful Hawaiʻi landmarks. Here are a few of our favorite fun facts about these iconic Hawaiʻi places that you may not know about.
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
Hawaii woman wins nearly $16,000 progressive jackpot in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- A Hawaii woman took down nearly $16,000 on a slot machine at The California Hotel & Casino over the weekend. Liezel T. was playing a Duo Fu Duo Cai slot machine and playing $3 per spin when she won a $15,946.67 progressive jackpot.
Hawaii reports 1,068 COVID cases, 5 deaths
The Department of Health reports 1,068 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week.
Proposal aims to increase housing for locals by targeting non-residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Day one at the Hawaii State Legislature means fresh faces and innovative ideas. One is tackling Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis – by going after non-residents. “The problem that we’ve seen over the pandemic was the home prices went up $400,000. There were a lot of...
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
What's Trending: Eastern Sibera's temperature drops to over 100 degrees below zero
Dr. Naoto Ueno is also a two-time cancer survivor. Toyota dominated local sales with over 4,000 counted in the third quarter. 'The Splendid Table' shines spotlight on Hawaii food and culture. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Francis Lam's podcast, "The Splendid Table" is hosting an event featuring Hawaii chefs to...
Dallas/Houston/Austin/Atlanta to Hawaii | All Islands $185+
A Hawaii airfare skirmish broke out this morning between legacy Hawaii carriers American Airlines and United Airlines. As a result, the cost of flying on these routes is at least $200 less than normal roundtrip. You’ll need to act quickly today, January 16, to get these airfares. Dallas to...
Education Inspiration: Hawaii state teacher of the year Michael Ida
Paris Hilton seems a little confused as she promotes an upcoming global sports event. And Madonna announces her new world tour. The specifics of the report show declines not only in gift giving but also in dining out and car sales. State Rep. Scott Saiki discusses priorities in new legislative...
US Coast Guard monitoring possible Russian intelligence gathering ship off Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the past few weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard says it’s been monitoring a Russian vessel off the Hawaiian Islands. Officials said it’s believed to be an intelligence gathering ship. While foreign military vessels are allowed to move freely through what’s called the U.S. economic...
High surf advisory in effect for much of Hawaii until Tuesday morning
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north-facing shores of Maui. The current northwest swell will be reinforced by a new swell later Monday, which will keep surf heights at advisory...
Do you have unclaimed funds? Find out how to check
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Add to the list of things to do at the onset of a new year–checking whether you have unclaimed funds. Unclaimed funds are assets that were never collected from utilities, banks or other institutions by the owners. Those funds are then usually turned over to the government, with whom owners can make […]
Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
Denby Fawcett: Is The Funeral Of Abigail Kawananakoa The Last Hawaiian Royal Burial?
The public ceremony to commemorate the death of “Her late Royal Highness Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa” was announced in full-page ads Wednesday and Sunday in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I think her funeral is a great honor. Royal funerals are expensive. They rarely happen. It is an opportunity...
