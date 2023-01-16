Thousands expected to attend MLK parade

TULSA, Okla. — The 44th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade is set to take place in downtown Tulsa on Monday.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the parade, which will feature floats, music and marchers, according to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society.

The parade will begin near N. Detroit Ave. & John Hope Franklin Blvd, will go through N. Greenwood Avenue and will end near ONEOK Field.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and is free to the public.

The theme of the parade is “We Are Stronger When Working Together,” according to the Society.

“If there’s one thing that Dr. King and Tulsa’s MLK Parade continues to remind us, it’s that the flame of hope is one that endures and we must work to keep the dream alive,” Pleas Thompson, president of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Society, said in a press release.

“By coming together on this special day, we honor Dr. King’s message of peace, love and equality and recognize that we are always more powerful when working together. I can think of no better theme for our parade and look forward to seeing everybody there on January 16,” Thompson continued.

Dwain E. “Flip” Midget, the former Director of the Working in Neighborhoods Department and long-time public servant, was posthumously named the Grand Marshal of the parade, according to the Society.

