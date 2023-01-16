Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
ASH’s decorated track star Sarah Dupuy signs with ULL
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of Alexandria Senior High’s most decorated athletes signed her National Letter of Intent to continue Track & Field at UL-Lafayette. Sarah Dupuy is a multi-sport athlete at ASH and currently holds the school record for javelin and recently placed top five nationally at the Junior Olympics.
kalb.com
Bunkie: Newly-rural Louisiana area, striving to grow
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - In a city made up of just over 3,300 people and surrounded by farming families, it is likely of no surprise that Bunkie is now considered a rural area by the U.S. Census Bureau. The change in classification comes after the bureau changed its criteria around...
kalb.com
Julie Larcart Benjamin - Golden Shield Winner
Rapides Parish Library pursuing legal advisement on controversial collection policy amendment. Dozens of community members delivered comments on a proposed amendment to the Rapides Parish Library’s Collection Development policy. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Customers paying up to $7.50...
kalb.com
Alpha Phi Alpha MLK Wreath Laying
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations took place across the United States on Monday, with some taking place in Alexandria. Former ASH Trojan, now TCU Horned Frog Bud Clark joins us on Sportsnite!. Updated: 19 hours ago. Former ASH Trojan, now TCU Horned Frog Bud Clark joins us on...
kalb.com
Looking Back: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited Alexandria in 1966
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the United States celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his impact continues to be well documented, most recently in a book published last year by a group of local authors. The book titled, “How We Got Over,” was written by...
kalb.com
Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems. If you...
kalb.com
Rapides and Grant schools receive checks from Christmas Cheer Food Drive
(KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive. Some of the top-performing schools in Rapides and Grant parishes received checks for their...
kalb.com
Cabrini presents medical career paths to Pineville High School students
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Jan. 18, students at Pineville High School had the opportunity to learn about potential career paths in the medical field. Students could interact with healthcare professionals from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital from various specialties and learn about the education, training and daily duties required for each profession.
kalb.com
Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has welcomed a new baby into his family. Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their new baby girl, Maggie, into the world. The baby girl was born at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
kalb.com
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
247Sports
TCU lands Jackson State OL transfer Willis Patrick
TCU has landed another player via the transfer portal as Jackson State offensive line transfer Willis Patrick has committed to the Frogs. Sources confirmed the news to HFB on Monday morning. Not only has Patrick committed to the Frogs, he’s already enrolled and on campus. TCU starts their spring semester...
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
kalb.com
Could the Rapides Parish Coliseum be the home for future LSUA, LCU games?
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - If we learned anything from Tuesday night’s instant classic games between LSUA and Louisiana Christian, it is that the newly created rivalry between the two colleges in Rapides Parish is alive and well. The Fort, located on the campus of LSUA, seats around 600...
kalb.com
Avoyelles Parish schools receive checks for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with Acadian Ambulance - Julie Larcart Benjamin!. It's crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Alexandria Police Department...
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
Fort Worth shooting victim identified as long-time youth boxing coach
Friends are saying more about the Fort Worth man shot and killed at his own home this week. People who knew Joe Guzman recall his huge heart as a boxing coach for generations of kids on the north side of Fort Worth
kalb.com
Impacts of new rural classification on Bunkie
Rapides and Grant schools receive checks from Christmas Cheer Food Drive. A breakdown of the amount of food collected in Rapides and Grant during the Christmas Cheer Food Drive and the schools that received checks for their efforts. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael...
kalb.com
Rivalry renewed: LSUA & LCU to meet for 1st time this season
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The crosstown rivalries will pick on up Tuesday, Jan. 17, with Louisiana Chrisitan University and LSUA meeting on the hardwood for the first time this season. The men’s teams for both schools look different from the previous year. The Generals lost everyone but two players from...
kalb.com
LDH releases preliminary community water system grades
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Health released preliminary grade reports for community water systems in Louisiana. The reports were released on Jan. 1, and each water system was given a letter grade and a score out of 80 possible points. The grades are based on eight...
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
Comments / 0