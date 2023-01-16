ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
What's the Best Vehicle for Driving Through a Winter Storm?

If you are reading this in the United States right now, odds are good that you’re either in the middle of a winter storm or you will be soon. Perhaps you aren’t traveling for the holidays — or perhaps you’ve already arrived at your holiday destination. But if you’re going to be on the road in the days to come, it begs the question — what would be the best vehicle for that purpose?
