Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
ComicBook
Next PS5 Remake Releasing This Week
The PlayStation 5 is getting a remake of a 1990s horror game this week, on January 20, after the remake previously skipped over the PS5 when it was initially released. The horror genre isn't as popular in 2022, but in the 1990s it was everywhere, with many of the best horror games and series coming out during this window of time. In general, horror was more popular in the 20th century than it has been in the 21st century so far. There are a variety of reasons for this, but that's all neither here nor there. What's relevant is that if you grew up in the 90s playing horror games, and you're on PS5, you're getting a treat this week.
ComicBook
Marvel Turns Its Strongest Character Into Terrifying New Villain
Throughout the majority of his existence in the Marvel mythos, Robert Reynolds has been the Golden Guardian of Good. As Sentry, Reynolds has transformed himself into one of the strongest characters at the House of Ideas over the course of the past two decades. Now, thanks to the creative team behind the latest Strange series, Sentry now finds himself one of the publisher's most terrifying villains.
Steam's second-most-anticipated game is finally going to show some footage just a month before it launches
The Day Before, one of the most wishlisted games on Steam, is set to come out on March 1 and we still know virtually nothing about it.
Persona 4 Golden for Modern Platforms Release Date Announced
The release date for Persona 4 Golden for modern platforms was revealed following the Persona Super Live concert late 2022. The JRPG classic will reach a whole new audience as it becomes available on current- and next-gen consoles, as well as Nintendo Switch. Persona 4 Golden Release Date: January 18, 2023 “They say your soulmate […] The post Persona 4 Golden for Modern Platforms Release Date Announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wegotthiscovered.com
Gina Carano’s new movie labeled ‘too woke’ for some, proving we live in the strangest timeline
Having been relatively quiet by her standards recently, Gina Carano has suddenly decided to dust off her infamously antagonistic Twitter persona to go on something approximating a rampage over the last week or so. After going on an unprompted blocking spree, the former Star Wars star then launched into a...
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
wegotthiscovered.com
A soaking-wet horror sequel that never needed to exist barely keeps its head above water on streaming
Even the most mildly successful horror movies are always in danger of being sequelized to death, and though it took 13 years to arrive, toothy creature feature follow-up Black Water: Abyss failed to state a justifiable case for its own existence. The 2007 original was a sleeper hit that went...
game-news24.com
The Dead Space Movie is out, says John Carpenter
Video and film adaptations have gained traction. In recent years, many major gaming companies have had great success, ranging from Super Mario Bros., and Gears of War and Death Stranding to Last of Us,God of War. As for each of these, chances of business and critical success seem higher than they did with the past, so do more companies looking to expand their audience by similar projects?
wegotthiscovered.com
A psychological horror shunned as part of a failed experiment goes it alone on streaming
Prime Video’s Welcome to the Blumhouse experiment sounded a lot better in practice than it proved to be in execution, with the horror hit factory giving up-and-coming filmmakers the chance to showcase their skills as part of a multi-film collection on a major streaming service. Releasing two at a...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn may have just revealed the direction of his Superman reboot, and it’s sure to divide DC fans
When new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he was scripting a Superman reboot, in the wake of Henry Cavill’s days as the Man of Steel being officially over, his fans were shocked by the development as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously stated that he had no interest in making a Superman movie. Needless to say, then, a lot of DC diehards are fearful that the potentially reluctant writer is going to drop the ball on this all-important project for the revamped franchise.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 2022's Most Downloaded Games
PlayStation offers users insights into the most popular games of any given month with routine recaps of the most downloaded games in the prior month, and this week, the company did players one better. Following the previous reveal of the top gams from December, PlayStation has now revealed the most downloaded games throughout all of 2022, and while many of them are expected sightings, there are some surprises and interesting things to take note of.
msn.com
A Marvel(lous) 2023: All new characters coming to the MCU
Slide 1 of 23: In 2022, Marvel gave us some treats with films like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and we even got a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special. In 2023, new Marvel films and series have a lot to offer - including actors like Daniela Melchior (pictured) playing some exciting new characters…
‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation
Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant...
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial take on Plastic Man’s package is getting DC fans all hot and bothered
Have you ever thought about Plastic Man‘s private parts? No? Well, now’s the time to start. Eel O’Brian, the former petty criminal who transformed himself into do-gooding superhero after gaining stretching powers, isn’t typically the most talked-about of DC characters, but that’s all changed today as Plastic Man has been trending on Twitter thanks to a surprisingly controversial take on a certain part of his anatomy.
Xbox Series S Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun
For Xbox fans, the choice between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will likely come down to price tag and performance. The former serves as the top-of-the-line option with greater processing power and the latest graphics. Meanwhile, the Series S stands out for taking up less space on a desk or shelf and doing less harm to one's wallet. While the Series S has its pros and cons, many may opt for this slimmer and more affordable model.
Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online
Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gruesome sci-fi horror that rapidly runs out of good ideas awakens with a thirst for blood on streaming
Director Neil Marshall and partner Charlotte Kirk appear to have designs on trying to overthrow Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich as the reigning power couple of mid-tier action-packed horror, with The Lair marking the former duo’s latest collaboration. The Dog Soldiers and The Descent filmmaker has partnered with...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0