ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature

Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
ComicBook

Next PS5 Remake Releasing This Week

The PlayStation 5 is getting a remake of a 1990s horror game this week, on January 20, after the remake previously skipped over the PS5 when it was initially released. The horror genre isn't as popular in 2022, but in the 1990s it was everywhere, with many of the best horror games and series coming out during this window of time. In general, horror was more popular in the 20th century than it has been in the 21st century so far. There are a variety of reasons for this, but that's all neither here nor there. What's relevant is that if you grew up in the 90s playing horror games, and you're on PS5, you're getting a treat this week.
ComicBook

Marvel Turns Its Strongest Character Into Terrifying New Villain

Throughout the majority of his existence in the Marvel mythos, Robert Reynolds has been the Golden Guardian of Good. As Sentry, Reynolds has transformed himself into one of the strongest characters at the House of Ideas over the course of the past two decades. Now, thanks to the creative team behind the latest Strange series, Sentry now finds himself one of the publisher's most terrifying villains.
ClutchPoints

Persona 4 Golden for Modern Platforms Release Date Announced

The release date for Persona 4 Golden for modern platforms was revealed following the Persona Super Live concert late 2022. The JRPG classic will reach a whole new audience as it becomes available on current- and next-gen consoles, as well as Nintendo Switch. Persona 4 Golden Release Date: January 18, 2023 “They say your soulmate […] The post Persona 4 Golden for Modern Platforms Release Date Announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook

Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever

A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
game-news24.com

The Dead Space Movie is out, says John Carpenter

Video and film adaptations have gained traction. In recent years, many major gaming companies have had great success, ranging from Super Mario Bros., and Gears of War and Death Stranding to Last of Us,God of War. As for each of these, chances of business and critical success seem higher than they did with the past, so do more companies looking to expand their audience by similar projects?
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn may have just revealed the direction of his Superman reboot, and it’s sure to divide DC fans

When new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he was scripting a Superman reboot, in the wake of Henry Cavill’s days as the Man of Steel being officially over, his fans were shocked by the development as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously stated that he had no interest in making a Superman movie. Needless to say, then, a lot of DC diehards are fearful that the potentially reluctant writer is going to drop the ball on this all-important project for the revamped franchise.
ComicBook

PlayStation Reveals 2022's Most Downloaded Games

PlayStation offers users insights into the most popular games of any given month with routine recaps of the most downloaded games in the prior month, and this week, the company did players one better. Following the previous reveal of the top gams from December, PlayStation has now revealed the most downloaded games throughout all of 2022, and while many of them are expected sightings, there are some surprises and interesting things to take note of.
msn.com

A Marvel(lous) 2023: All new characters coming to the MCU

Slide 1 of 23: In 2022, Marvel gave us some treats with films like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and we even got a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special. In 2023, new Marvel films and series have a lot to offer - including actors like Daniela Melchior (pictured) playing some exciting new characters…
Decider.com

‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation

Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant...
wegotthiscovered.com

A controversial take on Plastic Man’s package is getting DC fans all hot and bothered

Have you ever thought about Plastic Man‘s private parts? No? Well, now’s the time to start. Eel O’Brian, the former petty criminal who transformed himself into do-gooding superhero after gaining stretching powers, isn’t typically the most talked-about of DC characters, but that’s all changed today as Plastic Man has been trending on Twitter thanks to a surprisingly controversial take on a certain part of his anatomy.
SVG

Xbox Series S Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun

For Xbox fans, the choice between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will likely come down to price tag and performance. The former serves as the top-of-the-line option with greater processing power and the latest graphics. Meanwhile, the Series S stands out for taking up less space on a desk or shelf and doing less harm to one's wallet. While the Series S has its pros and cons, many may opt for this slimmer and more affordable model.
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online

Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
