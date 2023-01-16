MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks responded to the Indiana Pacers' fast start by delivering a dominant performance down the stretch. Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists for his third straight double-double and the Bucks rallied to beat the Pacers 132-119 on Monday. The Pacers had led 76-65 at the break after matching their highest first-half point total of the season.

