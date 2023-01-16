Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray, Young lead Hawks past Donic, Mavericks, 130-122
DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver’s record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Jokic finished with...
Citrus County Chronicle
Thunder beat Pacers 126-106 for 4th straight victory
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Indiana Pacers 126-106 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Lu Dort had 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Kenrich Williams added 12 points and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks 116-105 in Beal's return
NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Beal made his first shot to give Washington a lead it never gave up. With their leading scorer back, the Wizards finally got their starting lineup together again and couldn't have asked for a better reunion.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bam Adebayo scores 26 points, Heat beat Pelicans 124-98
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and the Miami Heat led comfortably from the first quarter on in a 124-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. “We played great basketball for the entire game,” said Adebayo, who made 11 of 15 shots in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lauri Markkanen returns to help Jazz rout Clippers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 34 points and 12 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 126-103 on Wednesday night. Markkanen returned after missing two games because of a bruised hip. He made six 3-pointers and had his 11th game with at least 30 points this season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ball injured again as Hornets get 122-117 win over Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets held off the reeling Houston Rockets 122-117 to snap a five-game skid Wednesday night after LaMelo Ball injured his left ankle again. The Hornets, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, got their first win...
Citrus County Chronicle
Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball said after Charlotte's 122-117 victory that he didn’t think the injury was serious, and he didn’t plan to have X-rays on his ankle.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suns say F Cam Johnson expected to return on Thursday
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson is expected to make his return from a knee injury on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. Johnson's return would be welcome good news for the Suns, who have been decimated by injuries and have fallen to 21-24 for the season, which ranks 12th in the Western Conference.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pitt deals Louisville 8th consecutive loss 75-54
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Greg Elliott scored 23 points and Pittsburgh handed Louisville its eighth straight loss, 75-54, on Wednesday night. Elliott was 9-of-12 shooting with five 3-pointers, Nike Sibande made four first-half 3-pointers for his 12 points and Jamarius Burton had 10 points and a career-tying 11 assists — his first double-double — for the Panthers (13-6, 6-2 ACC).
Citrus County Chronicle
Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks responded to the Indiana Pacers' fast start by delivering a dominant performance down the stretch. Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists for his third straight double-double and the Bucks rallied to beat the Pacers 132-119 on Monday. The Pacers had led 76-65 at the break after matching their highest first-half point total of the season.
