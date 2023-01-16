ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corralitos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indybay.org

Stop Felton's Mountain Community Resource Center Driving Homeless Out Into the Rain

HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) has received repeated reports of discriminatory behavior by the management of the Mountain Community Resource Center in Felton. They include denying promised (once-a-week) shower facilities, turning those sheltered under an outdoor awning into the rain, calling sheriffs to harass otherwise peaceful homeless people, and similar actions treating the poor outside like criminals.
FELTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide

BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
BELMONT, CA
svvoice.com

Second Round of Storms Causes Local Creeks to Swell

Another round of storms struck the Bay Area over the weekend, causing creeks to swell in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. San Tomas Aquino Creek overflowed its banks near Levi’s Stadium. About an inch of mud covered the walkway under Tasman Drive Monday morning. While it was mostly clear skies...
SUNNYVALE, CA
abc10.com

Vehicle submerged under flood water leads to rescue of driver in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A driver was taken to the hospital Monday with hypothermia symptoms after South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews found his car trapped under flood waters near Tracy. Fire officials got the call around 5:30 a.m. that the vehicle was stuck in the water. Driving through...
TRACY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy

GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th.  Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
GILROY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Storm-Battered Capitola Wharf Could Be Closed for a Year

The storm-damaged wharf in Capitola is expected to remain closed for a year, a local business announced Tuesday. Towering waves battered the popular beachside town's wharf earlier this month, ripping off wood planks in parts and completely wiping out a chunk in the middle of the wharf's span. Capitola Boat...
CAPITOLA, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Letter: Bright, massive billboard has no place in Gilroy

I want to make the public aware that on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6pm, the Gilroy Planning Commission will be considering whether to modify our sign ordinance to permit digital electronic billboards. Although the staff report says that the 80-foot high, 30-by-22.5-foot LED billboard where the graphics change every eight...
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

New landslide stops ACE trains

A landslide in Sunol stopped ACE trains between Stockton and San Jose Wednesday morning, a day after falling mud and debris interrupted service in the same area. One train on the Altamont Corridor Express line was stopped in Sunol near Niles Canyon Road at 5:30 a.m. when it was hit by debris.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy