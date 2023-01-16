Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Scenic West Cliff Drive buckles; Biden to visit storm-damaged Santa Cruz coastline
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The recent storms caused major damage along the Santa Cruz coastline to one of the most scenic locations there – catching the attention of President Biden who will visit the county later this week. Almost three weeks of heavy rain caused parts of West Cliff...
Incredible satellite imagery shows never-ending parade of storms that hit CA for 6 straight days
The video shows the barrage of atmospheric river storms that have dumped rain and snow on California, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, toppling trees, unleashing debris flows and triggering landslides.
indybay.org
Stop Felton's Mountain Community Resource Center Driving Homeless Out Into the Rain
HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) has received repeated reports of discriminatory behavior by the management of the Mountain Community Resource Center in Felton. They include denying promised (once-a-week) shower facilities, turning those sheltered under an outdoor awning into the rain, calling sheriffs to harass otherwise peaceful homeless people, and similar actions treating the poor outside like criminals.
Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide
BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
After the storms, let's applaud those who went above and beyond
Lookout wants to hear stories about Santa Cruz County residents helping each other during the storm siege that began New Year's Eve and lasted into mid-January.
One more storm set to bring rain to SF Bay Area on Wednesday
The system is expected to be weak and bring minimal rainfall on Wednesday evening.
svvoice.com
Second Round of Storms Causes Local Creeks to Swell
Another round of storms struck the Bay Area over the weekend, causing creeks to swell in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. San Tomas Aquino Creek overflowed its banks near Levi’s Stadium. About an inch of mud covered the walkway under Tasman Drive Monday morning. While it was mostly clear skies...
abc10.com
Vehicle submerged under flood water leads to rescue of driver in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — A driver was taken to the hospital Monday with hypothermia symptoms after South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews found his car trapped under flood waters near Tracy. Fire officials got the call around 5:30 a.m. that the vehicle was stuck in the water. Driving through...
Video: Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County blanketed in snow
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Video shot overnight on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Sunday shows the mountain and the surrounding area covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow. Much of the video shows near white-out conditions as trees, roads, residences and businesses are covered in snow. In one part of the […]
Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy
GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th. Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Most evacuation orders lifted
SALINAS, Calif. — Monday afternoon, all evacuation orders along the Salinas River in Monterey County were downgraded to evacuation warnings. This change allows residents to return home to areas that were blocked off. Video Player: New slide on Highway 1 South of Big Sur. Evacuation Order. >>View the latest...
NBC Bay Area
Storm-Battered Capitola Wharf Could Be Closed for a Year
The storm-damaged wharf in Capitola is expected to remain closed for a year, a local business announced Tuesday. Towering waves battered the popular beachside town's wharf earlier this month, ripping off wood planks in parts and completely wiping out a chunk in the middle of the wharf's span. Capitola Boat...
See a chunk of the road slide off a cliff in California
In Pescadero, California, a road was so saturated with rain it slid off the edge of a cliff. CNN's Natasha Chen reports.
Gilroy Dispatch
Letter: Bright, massive billboard has no place in Gilroy
I want to make the public aware that on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6pm, the Gilroy Planning Commission will be considering whether to modify our sign ordinance to permit digital electronic billboards. Although the staff report says that the 80-foot high, 30-by-22.5-foot LED billboard where the graphics change every eight...
KSBW.com
Unusual large number of Red Phalaropes being rescued in Monterey County: SPCA
SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is seeing an unusual influx of red phalaropes in distress. In 2023, the center has rescued 17 phalaropes, significantly more than the annual average of six. The birds have been found all over the Monterey Peninsula, from...
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
KTVU FOX 2
New landslide stops ACE trains
A landslide in Sunol stopped ACE trains between Stockton and San Jose Wednesday morning, a day after falling mud and debris interrupted service in the same area. One train on the Altamont Corridor Express line was stopped in Sunol near Niles Canyon Road at 5:30 a.m. when it was hit by debris.
KSBW.com
Help pours into San Ardo after floodwaters contaminate drinking water
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The small community of San Ardo is seeing an outpouring of support and relief efforts after floodwaters contaminated the town’s water system forcing Monterey County to order all residents not to drink or cook with the tap water. The latest help came from the...
All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
