11-year old girl alleges man grabbed her from her backyard, tried to take her to truck. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who allegedly attempted to abduct an 11-year-old girl in Ash Grove on Friday, Jan. 13. The alleged attempted abduction has made national headlines although few details are available at this time.

ASH GROVE, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO