Minnesota State Fair admission prices to make $1 jump in 2023

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

Minnesota State Fair admission prices go up $1 00:37

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Admission prices for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair are on the rise, but not by much.

People between the ages of 13 and 64 will be paying $18 instead of $17.

Tickets for kids 5-12, as well as seniors 65 and older, will go up to $16 from $15. Kids 4 and under are always free. And on-site parking will be $20.

The fees represent a $1 increase in each category from 2022. State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer says rising costs in fair production, public safety, facilities upkeep and other services such as the free Park & Ride system are reasons for the increase.

