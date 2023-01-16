ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bald eagle causes power outage in Hudson

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

Bald eagle hits power line in Hudson 00:16

HUDSON, Wis. – Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power for about 150 people in western Wisconsin.

Hudson police say a bald eagle flew into a power line Sunday at about  9 p.m., causing the outage. The eagle did not survive.

Crews say service should be restored by midnight Monday.

