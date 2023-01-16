ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

Mount Airy News

Bledsoe tapped as regional Principal of Year

Surry County Schools Board of Education Chairperson Dale Badgett offers remarks about Donna Bledsoe in front of Bledsoe and Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools during a surprise announcement of Bledsoe being chosen at the Wells Fargo Regional Principal of the Year for the Piedmont-Triad. (Submitted photo) Cedar...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Scholarship opportunity available

Nominations for 2023 are being sought for a $1000 scholarship offered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association (NCCEAPA) through February 28, 2023. The scholarship is available to North Carolina residents pursuing a college degree (Associates and/or Bachelors) or a diploma program that results in a college degree (Associates and/or Bachelors) in business or a business-related field of study. Applicants must be enrolled to attend classes at a college during the 2023-2024 school year.
DANBURY, NC
thestokesnews.com

School board considers additional AEDs

Stokes County Schools currently have 36 automated external defibrillators (AED) throughout the county schools. The device delivers an electric shock in an attempt to get the heart back to a normal rhythm. There are two to four AEDs on each campus, and the school board recently discussed adding 30 more at an estimated cost of $50,000.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

UNC offers Reidsville freshman Kendre' Harrison

Reidsville, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Reidsville's standout freshman football player Kendre' Harrison. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound athlete also plays basketball. Harrison announced the news on social media on Tuesday morning. Harrison plays defensive...
REIDSVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works

Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Tennessee lends offer to Grimsley 4-star WR Alex Taylor

Greensboro, N.C. — The University of Tennessee is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Grimsley junior wide receiver Alex Taylor. According to 247Sports, Taylor is a 4-star prospect in the class of 2024. Taylor was recently named to the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Taylor was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
High Point University

HPU Family Contributes Nearly 2,000 Hours in Community Service on MLK Jr. Day

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 16, 2023 – Today, High Point University students gave back to the city of High Point through several service projects for HPU’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. In total, the HPU family dedicated nearly 2,000 hours in service to the community for “A Day On, Not a Day Off.” Their work is part of the 500,000 service hours the HPU family contributes annually.
HIGH POINT, NC
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro

Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News

Get your cookie order in to one of the 17 Sandy Ridge Girl Scouts Troop #2072. You may also contact Angie Joyce on Facebook. Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Rock Castle Ramblers to the community center on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. Pine Hall Elementary School Bingo Fundraiser will...
SANDY RIDGE, NC
WRAL

Lockdown lifted for Winston-Salem State, campus police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is no longer under lockdown Wednesday evening, university police said. Police are investigating reports of shots fired. There is no currently no evidence of shots fired on campus. No injuries were reported. At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem State University Police told people to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

ABSS sued over Broadview Middle School teacher’s ‘violent attack’ on student last Nov.

School board approved system’s firing of teacher last week; teacher had expired license (but had not divulged that to ABSS) A new lawsuit has been filed against the Alamance-Burlington school board, alleging that an unlicensed teacher violently attacked a 14-year-old student at Broadview Middle School, grabbing the student by her hair and repeatedly slamming her to the ground in November 2022.
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County trailblazer Annie Brown Kennedy dies at 98

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Annie Brown Kennedy is a name you've likely heard of when it came to legal matters in Forsyth County. Kennedy was the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina's House of Representatives. She also was the first Black female lawyer in Forsyth County and the...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem State University officials, Winston-Salem officers investigate reports of shots fired near campus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University was on lockdown in response to a report of shots being fired near campus on Wednesday. FOX8 is told WSSU officials have not yet determined whether shots were fired on or off campus. Around 6:21 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the campus of WSSU when they were told […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

