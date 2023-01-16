Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Airy News
Bledsoe tapped as regional Principal of Year
Surry County Schools Board of Education Chairperson Dale Badgett offers remarks about Donna Bledsoe in front of Bledsoe and Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools during a surprise announcement of Bledsoe being chosen at the Wells Fargo Regional Principal of the Year for the Piedmont-Triad. (Submitted photo) Cedar...
thestokesnews.com
Scholarship opportunity available
Nominations for 2023 are being sought for a $1000 scholarship offered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association (NCCEAPA) through February 28, 2023. The scholarship is available to North Carolina residents pursuing a college degree (Associates and/or Bachelors) or a diploma program that results in a college degree (Associates and/or Bachelors) in business or a business-related field of study. Applicants must be enrolled to attend classes at a college during the 2023-2024 school year.
thestokesnews.com
School board considers additional AEDs
Stokes County Schools currently have 36 automated external defibrillators (AED) throughout the county schools. The device delivers an electric shock in an attempt to get the heart back to a normal rhythm. There are two to four AEDs on each campus, and the school board recently discussed adding 30 more at an estimated cost of $50,000.
NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
UNC offers Reidsville freshman Kendre' Harrison
Reidsville, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Reidsville's standout freshman football player Kendre' Harrison. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound athlete also plays basketball. Harrison announced the news on social media on Tuesday morning. Harrison plays defensive...
Mount Airy News
Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works
Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
WRAL News
Tennessee lends offer to Grimsley 4-star WR Alex Taylor
Greensboro, N.C. — The University of Tennessee is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Grimsley junior wide receiver Alex Taylor. According to 247Sports, Taylor is a 4-star prospect in the class of 2024. Taylor was recently named to the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Taylor was...
High Point University
HPU Family Contributes Nearly 2,000 Hours in Community Service on MLK Jr. Day
HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 16, 2023 – Today, High Point University students gave back to the city of High Point through several service projects for HPU’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. In total, the HPU family dedicated nearly 2,000 hours in service to the community for “A Day On, Not a Day Off.” Their work is part of the 500,000 service hours the HPU family contributes annually.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro
Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
WDBJ7.com
Commonwealth Crossing receives grant that could bring nearly 1,000 jobs to region
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre is developing 93 acres of land after receiving a $22 million grant from the state. The additional acres on Lot #2 will give the county a 150-acre pad to market to potential investors. “We were absolutely delighted to know that we...
rhinotimes.com
Are You Interested In Buying An Old Animal Shelter On Prime Real Estate?
Guilford County Animal Services has now completely moved all the animals from the old Guilford County Animal Shelter at 4525 West Wendover Ave. just south of I-40 to the new shelter at 980 Guilford College Road in Greensboro. The old Animal Shelter property is in one of the busiest commercial...
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Get your cookie order in to one of the 17 Sandy Ridge Girl Scouts Troop #2072. You may also contact Angie Joyce on Facebook. Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Rock Castle Ramblers to the community center on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. Pine Hall Elementary School Bingo Fundraiser will...
WRAL
Lockdown lifted for Winston-Salem State, campus police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is no longer under lockdown Wednesday evening, university police said. Police are investigating reports of shots fired. There is no currently no evidence of shots fired on campus. No injuries were reported. At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem State University Police told people to...
Coach Monty Gray and his sons have East Forsyth flying high
KERNERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA — Ask William Gray who would win in a one-on-one game to give against his younger brother, David, and a little chuckle emerges. “Obviously, me,” William Gray said with a laugh. “Without a doubt. I’m the oldest.” Younger brother David offers his own confident retort to ...
alamancenews.com
ABSS sued over Broadview Middle School teacher’s ‘violent attack’ on student last Nov.
School board approved system’s firing of teacher last week; teacher had expired license (but had not divulged that to ABSS) A new lawsuit has been filed against the Alamance-Burlington school board, alleging that an unlicensed teacher violently attacked a 14-year-old student at Broadview Middle School, grabbing the student by her hair and repeatedly slamming her to the ground in November 2022.
WXII 12
Forsyth County trailblazer Annie Brown Kennedy dies at 98
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Annie Brown Kennedy is a name you've likely heard of when it came to legal matters in Forsyth County. Kennedy was the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina's House of Representatives. She also was the first Black female lawyer in Forsyth County and the...
triad-city-beat.com
The Pallet community for the unhoused in Greensboro is open. Here’s a look at how it’s going.
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Kelly Smith has been unhoused for about a year. “I was doing great; I had my own apartment,” she said....
Winston-Salem State University officials, Winston-Salem officers investigate reports of shots fired near campus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University was on lockdown in response to a report of shots being fired near campus on Wednesday. FOX8 is told WSSU officials have not yet determined whether shots were fired on or off campus. Around 6:21 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the campus of WSSU when they were told […]
WDBJ7.com
Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill receives $1.5 million development grant
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin recently approved a $1.5 million grant for the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. The 3,500-acre megasite is located minutes outside of the city of Danville. The grant will help condense the time it takes to complete paperwork for permits that could...
WXII 12
Triad communities honor late civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Events were held in the Triad to honor the late civil rights leader and his legacy:. The city celebrated its 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at noon. The event took place at Union Baptist Church on Trade Street. The celebration included performances of...
Comments / 0