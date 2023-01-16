ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL divisional round playoff schedule: Bengals travel to Buffalo, while 49ers host Cowboys Sunday night

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wgaio_0kG0Qf0V00

There's still one more wild-card game to play. But the NFL's divisional-round playoff schedule is set.

The NFL announced next weekend's slate at the conclusion of Cincinnati's win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night, which secured a trip to Buffalo for the Bengals. The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play Monday night in the week's final wild-card game. The winner will travel to play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

NFL divisional round schedule

No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, Jan. 21 | 4:30 ET | NBC

No. 6 New York Giants at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday, Jan. 21 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Fox

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2 Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Jan. 22 | 3 ET | CBS

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Jan. 22 | 6:30 ET | Fox

More rematches in store for divisional round

Following a wild-card weekend that saw rematches from the regular season in every game, familiarity will again be a theme in the divisional round.

Saturday kicks off with the second matchup of the season pitting Patrick Mahomes against Trevor Lawrence. Mahomes' Chiefs got the best of Lawrence's Jaguars in a 27-17 Week 7 win. The Jaguars are a drastically better team since the loss dropped them to 3-7. Since then, they've won seven out of eight games, including Saturday's rally from a 27-0 hole to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Saturday night slate will feature a very familiar matchup between the NFC East rival Giants and Eagles. Philadelphia won both regular-season matchups, thought its Week 18 win arrived against a Giants team resting its starters for the playoffs. The Eagles beat the Giants in Week 14, 48-22.

Sunday will feature a much-anticipated matchup between the Bills and Bengals after their Week 17 game was canceled in the first half following the harrowing on-field collapse of Damar Hamlin. The Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field and was transported to a local hospital. He's since been released and was well enough last week to visit the Bills' facility. Now his Bills host a playoff game against the defending AFC champions.

The Cowboys beat the Bucs on Monday to secure the first matchup of the postseason that's not a rematch from the regular season. They'll renew their longstanding playoff rivalry with the 49ers to close out the divisional round schedule.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked...
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

Cowboys kicker misses 5th playoff PAT, makes 2 FGs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Dallas kicker Brett Maher missed his fifth extra point of the postseason when his first attempt against San Francisco was blocked before making two field-goal tries. The Cowboys stuck with Maher for the divisional-round game against the 49ers on Sunday even after...
DALLAS, TX
WGAU

NFL playoffs: Chiefs fend off Jaguars, advance to AFC title game after Patrick Mahomes toughs out ankle injury

The Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to their fifth straight AFC championship after knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the divisional playoffs on Saturday. The Chiefs moved one step closer to another Super Bowl title even after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter. He was replaced by backup Chad Henne for a short time, but eventually returned to play in the second half. And he did enough to hold off the upset-minded Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend

George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a 2-yard touchdown on a 2nd-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his touchdown, and Kittle caught the ball... The post George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGAU

Cowboys K Brett Maher's struggles continue as 1st extra point is blocked vs. 49ers

Brett Maher's first kick on Sunday was blocked, and it might not have been good even if it wasn't. Maher's first extra point attempt against the San Francisco 49ers, which had as much attention as any first-half extra point in recent memory, was blocked. Fox analyst Greg Olsen pointed out that the kick, which was a bit low, seemed to be heading wide left anyway. Maher's struggles didn't go away after last week's miserable performance.
DALLAS, TX
WGAU

Bills began season with Super Bowl dreams, end it with crushing upset loss to Bengals

The Buffalo Bills had a good season. They went 13-3. They won their third straight AFC East championship and a playoff game. It doesn't matter. Not even a little bit. This was the season that everything lined up for the Bills to finally win a Super Bowl. They were favorites to win the Super Bowl coming into the season. And they didn't even make the NFL's final four.
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had a somewhat surprising response to Stefon Diggs’ behavior at the end of Sunday’s playoff loss to Cincinnati. McDermott was asked about Diggs’ attempt to leave the stadium early at the end of Buffalo’s 27-10 defeat in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. Interestingly, McDermott was fully defensive of his player,... The post Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
WGAU

Chiefs' Henne delivers with Mahomes hobbled in playoff win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGAU

Busted first down chain slows Giants-Eagles playoff game

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — There was a busted link at the Linc. The NFC divisional playoff game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field was briefly stopped in the opening quarter Saturday night because of a broken first down chain. The NFL still uses chains connected to two signal poles to measure the distance to a first down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, returns for 2nd half vs. Jags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to Kansas City's divisional playoff game against Jacksonville after halftime Saturday, bouncing onto the field on the balky right ankle that was heavily taped during the first half. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter when...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGAU

Cowboys' Pro Bowl RB Tony Pollard carted off field with apparent ankle injury

The Dallas Cowboys offense took a big blow in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Tony Pollard injured his ankle during a second-quarter drive as the Cowboys looked to score before halftime. He left the field on a cart after a trip to the sideline medical tent and was fitted for an air cast.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy