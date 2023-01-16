ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

mitchellnow.com

Kernels boys and girls take care of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Mitchell — For the first time in more than 10 years, the Mitchell Kernels boys basketball team defeated Sioux Falls Roosevelt by a final of 64-44 on Tuesday at the Corn Palace. Charlie McCardle led all scorers with 16 points. Playing on the road, the Kernels girls also defeated...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Alice Boesen, 86, Mitchell

Alice passed away Monday, January 9th at Avera Brady Health and Rehab. A visitation will be from 4-6 PM on Tuesday, January 17 at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at 11 AM Wednesday in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Salem.
MITCHELL, SD
mitchellnow.com

Velma Marie “Blondie” Wagner, 90, Alexandria

Velma died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria, SD with burial at St. Mary of Mercy Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria, SD with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 PM.
ALEXANDRIA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will recent snow improve drought conditions in SE South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southeastern part of South Dakota is once again bracing for a winter weather event that could bring anywhere between one and 10 inches of snow depending on where you live. Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt is hopeful that another round of double-digit...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Onida man killed in crash on Interstate 90 in Hanson County

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – An Onida man has been identified as the person who died last week in a one-vehicle crash five miles east of Alexandria, South Dakota. The Highway Patrol says 52 year-old Alan Weinheimer died after the Ford Excursion he was driving left Interstate 90 in icy conditions, went into the ditch and rolled multiple times.
HANSON COUNTY, SD
mitchellnow.com

kelo.com

mitchellnow.com

Mitchell Tech students unveil custom motorcycle

MITCHELL, January 13, 2022—Students, faculty, staff and supporters of Mitchell Technical College gathered for the Power Sports Technology students’ pit stop before with their. custom-built motorcycle Friday afternoon. Since late September, the program’s six second-year students, along with representatives of Helping with Horsepower, a Mitchell-area nonprofit providing opportunities...
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND TV

Former attorney charged with rape in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former attorney accused of rape is out on bond Wednesday after spending the previous night in the Minnehaha County Jail. A judge had set bond at $10,000 cash or surety. Joseph Smyrak appeared in court Wednesday morning where a judge entered a not-guilty...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
mitchellnow.com

Mitchell City Council to meet Tuesday night due to MLK holiday

The Mitchell City Council meets at 6 PM on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. Items on the consent agenda include the Mitchell Area Development Corporation Quarterly Report, a change order to Mueller Lumber for the Rec Center Pool Project, a bid opening date for the Cadwell Park Crow’s Nest and Shade Structure Project, and a request to apply for a Homeland Security Grant to host a National Tactical Officers Association basic negotiations class. This evening’s Mitchell City Council meeting is open to the public, is streamed online, and is televised locally. The complete agenda can be found here: January 17, 2023 City Council Meeting • City of Mitchell – Agendas & Minutes • CivicClerk.
MITCHELL, SD
mitchellnow.com

Davison County Commission to set date and time for land lease auction

The Davison County Commission meets at 9 AM at the North Offices Building on North Main Street in Mitchell. Today’s agenda includes setting the date and time for a land lease auction, approval of James Valley, Minnehaha County, and food service contracts, and the approval plats as recommended by Planning and Zoning. The complete agenda can be found here: Commission Agenda and Minutes (davisoncounty.org)
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
mitchellnow.com

Mitchell woman who stole dog from Mitchell business sentenced to probation

A Mitchell woman who stole a dog from a Mitchell business last year pleaded guilty to grand theft and was granted a suspended imposition of sentence. 21-year old Calice (cuh-leese) Archambault’s conviction will be sealed as long as she obeys all laws and does not commit another felony. She was also placed on probation for two years. In March of 2022, Archambault entered Ed’s Pet World in downtown Mitchell, went to an open kennel, and took a puppy, placing the animal under her jacket. Archambault and the puppy, which was valued at nearly $1500, were located at a Mitchell residence. The dog was returned to the store, and Archambault was arrested. She was given credit for 307 days served in jail.
MITCHELL, SD

