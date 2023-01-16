Read full article on original website
Jokic leads Nuggets past Blazers for 14th straight home win
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 on Tuesday night. Jokic, who was 13...
Aurora Regis Jesuit takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Parker Ponderosa 80-15
Aurora Regis Jesuit controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 80-15 victory over Parker Ponderosa in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 17. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver North holds off Denver Kennedy 65-57
A tight-knit tilt turned in Denver North’s direction just enough to squeeze past Denver Kennedy 65-57 for a Colorado boys basketball victory on January 17. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Louisville Monarch earns solid win over Fort Collins Rocky Mountain 66-50
It wasn’t an ESPN highlight, but Louisville Monarch will take its 66-50 victory over Fort Collins Rocky Mountain in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Frederick comes to play in easy win over Longmont Skyline 59-19
Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Frederick’s performance in a 59-19 destruction of Longmont Skyline in Colorado girls basketball action on January 17. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream,...
