Aurora Regis Jesuit takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Parker Ponderosa 80-15

Aurora Regis Jesuit controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 80-15 victory over Parker Ponderosa in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 17.
AURORA, CO
Denver North holds off Denver Kennedy 65-57

A tight-knit tilt turned in Denver North's direction just enough to squeeze past Denver Kennedy 65-57 for a Colorado boys basketball victory on January 17.
DENVER, CO
Louisville Monarch earns solid win over Fort Collins Rocky Mountain 66-50

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Louisville Monarch will take its 66-50 victory over Fort Collins Rocky Mountain in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
LOUISVILLE, CO
