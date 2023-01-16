Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Yardbarker
Ravens WR Sammy Watkins clarifies Lamar Jackson comments
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins has attempted to clarify comments he made about quarterback Lamar Jackson before the team's wild-card playoff game at the Cincinnati Bengals which Baltimore lost 24-17 on Sunday night. "If a guy is hurt and can't play, he shouldn't be out there," Watkins said of...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
John Harbaugh, J.K. Dobbins throw Tyler Huntley under the bus for Ravens loss
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, with Sam Hubbard’s fumble return serving as the vital blow. Tyler Huntley was the victim postgame. Sam Hubbard returned a Tyler Huntley’s quarterback sneak fumble 98 yards for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati a surprising lead, and forcing Baltimore to reassess its strategy. Huntley was playing injured, and put forth a valiant effort all things considered. For much of the game, Huntley was the Ravens offensive strength — though two turnovers cost Baltimore down the stretch.
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap as a Raven: all in or fold? | What's Wright?
Lamar Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to their first-round playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Nick explains different teams have different rules for players with injuries traveling to games. Because Jackson did not travel with the team Nick believes a divorce is eminent between the two parties and looks to the everything that has led up to this point. Nick and Damonza play all in or fold and believe Jackson has already played his last snap as a Raven.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media
Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team. “When you have something good,”...
CBS Sports
Robert Griffin III responds to Michael Vick's comments advising Lamar Jackson to 'put a brace on it' and play
Robert Griffin III is perhaps the most qualified person when it comes to discussing the predicament Lamar Jackson faced over the past week. Griffin, after all, saw the trajectory of his career change dramatically after he played through serious injuries during a playoff game during his rookie season. That may...
Augusta Free Press
If the Baltimore Ravens move on from Lamar Jackson, it’s to rebuild, not reload
Baltimore Ravens fans who think it’s time for the team to move on from Lamar Jackson need to confront an uncomfortable reality: that moving on from Jackson means starting over. The Ravens aren’t going to get a comparable QB back in a trade. They’re not going to find anybody...
Look: Ravens Star Furious With Coaching Staff After Loss
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was really upset after Sunday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens made it a lot closer than anyone expected them to but ended up losing 24-17 with Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return the difference. After the game, Dobbins sounded off ...
Yardbarker
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Becomes Free Agent; Commanders Interested?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have played his final game with the franchise after his team was eliminated in a 24-17 loss against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Jackson was inactive for a sixth consecutive game with a knee injury, and his absence could be...
Tom Brady press conference has Josh Allen worried: ‘Too sentimental’
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is wary of Tom Brady’s latest press conference following Monday’s season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round. The Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared an emotional farewell to the media and thanked those for their support, which left Allen, 26, feeling puzzled over the future of Brady’s playing career. “When it happened last year and he retired, I told people ‘I’ll believe it when he’s not playing the first game,'” Allen said during an appearance Tuesday on the “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast, referring to Brady’s first retirement last year. “But, the way that he talked in his press conference...
Lamar Jackson posts cryptic message after Ravens loss
The Baltimore Ravens gave it all they had but they came up just short in their upset attempt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. They did so without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the game with a leg injury that has taken longer to heal than expected. Some chastised Jackson for not suiting Read more... The post Lamar Jackson posts cryptic message after Ravens loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Matt Patricia's next position with Patriots might have been revealed
Matt Patricia might have experienced his worst season as a New England Patriot after being promoted to offensive play-caller in place of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Surely, the former Detroit Lions head coach and Patriots defensive coordinator hoped to rehabilitate his coaching image in New England to potentially land...
Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction
No one knows what Tom Brady will be doing next season. Brady himself probably doesn’t have a clue at the moment. There’s been endless speculation about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retiring, or going to another team. His friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, knows Brady better than most. And he made a couple of Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski makes big Tom Brady prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
FOX Sports
Has Lamar Jackson played his final snap as a Baltimore Raven? | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati in the Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Bengals and because of this Nick believes Jackson’s future is over with the Ravens and looks to a possible deal to trade Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview
Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals Received Deflating Injury News On Monday
Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams left Sunday's Wild Card game against the Ravens with an apparent injury and did not return. Just one day later, more details about Williams' status appear to have emerged. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport this Monday, the Bengals' ...
