Lasalle County, IL

Be prepared for what’s ahead

As the New Year begins, I look back on the successes and failures of the past year and try to figure out ways to do better in the new year. After all, I’m supposed to be getting older and wiser and we’re all supposed to learn from past mistakes.
LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss announces Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Scholarships

LASALLE — The Illinois Sheriffs” Association has announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year. The scholarships will be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. Students must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning with the State of Illinois. Online learning is acceptable.
ILLINOIS STATE
East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled

File Photo (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
JOLIET, IL
Oglesby enacts fines for false fire alarms

OGLESBY – The city of Oglesby will be enacting fines for false fire alarms in an effort to encourage property owners to repair faulty systems. The first and second false alarm to a location would be free within one calendar year, however, each false alarm after that would generate fines that would rise incrementally. Terry Eutis, the Oglesby Commissioner of Police, Ambulance, Fire, and Human Resources said the third response would be $100, then going up $50 for each additional call up to a maximum of $1000.
OGLESBY, IL
IDPH: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated COVID levels

COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois. IDPH: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated …. COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois. Illinois Senator Durbin leading hearing for Ticketmaster …. Senators in Washington are not "shaking off" the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco from last November. University of Illinois not...
ILLINOIS STATE
Oglesby honors “Officer of the Year” Rivara

OGLESBY – The city of Oglesby honored their Police Officer of the Year at Monday night’s city council meeting. Officer Michael Rivara was honored for his service to the community on patrol for the last year. Outgoing Police Chief Doug Hayse said that Rivara was a dedicated member of the team. Mayor Dom Rivara expressed his thanks to Chief Hayse for coming to Oglesby and helping lead the police department. Oglesby Chief Hayse will be officially retiring today.
OGLESBY, IL
City of Ottawa to hold a meeting on downtown parking

OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa is asking for the public’s input on a potential plan to reserve city parking lots for downtown employees. The purpose of the meeting is to address business owners and employees who use street parking, and the possible deterring of customers from visiting downtown businesses. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson will also talk about the under-utilized validation program. The meeting will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ottawa’s City Hall.
OTTAWA, IL
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Streator City Council approves emergency repairs at sewer plant

STREATOR – Pipes at Streator’s sewer plant will undergo emergency repairs. After severely freezing temperatures in December, City Engineer Jeremy Palm says pipes froze and burst in the main sludge storage building. The pipes will be replaced and a secondary heater will be installed to prevent future occurrences....
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
ROCKFORD, IL
Streator graduate honored with LaSalle County Bar Association scholarship

STREATOR – A Streator High School graduate was honored with a scholarship awarded by the LaSalle County Bar Association. Abby Bedecker, the daughter of Amy and Jerry Bedecker, graduated last May and was ranked second in her class. The Illinois State Scholar was a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club and active in volleyball and bowling. Bedecker said her aspirations are to work at a family law firm and eventually open her own law firm. She is attending Coastal Caroline University in the Pre-Law Program with the goal of obtaining a law degree.
STREATOR, IL
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
Nicor Gas customers may be eligible for $250 in bill assistance

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Eligible Nicor Gas residential customers can apply for a grant of up to $250 a year beginning next week. The Salvation Army’s Shield of Caring program will offer natural gas bill assistance to help families who are past-due on their monthly payments. The program aims to...
NAPERVILLE, IL

