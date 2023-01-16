Read full article on original website
Be prepared for what’s ahead
As the New Year begins, I look back on the successes and failures of the past year and try to figure out ways to do better in the new year. After all, I’m supposed to be getting older and wiser and we’re all supposed to learn from past mistakes.
LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss announces Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Scholarships
LASALLE — The Illinois Sheriffs” Association has announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year. The scholarships will be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. Students must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning with the State of Illinois. Online learning is acceptable.
East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled
File Photo (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
Oglesby enacts fines for false fire alarms
OGLESBY – The city of Oglesby will be enacting fines for false fire alarms in an effort to encourage property owners to repair faulty systems. The first and second false alarm to a location would be free within one calendar year, however, each false alarm after that would generate fines that would rise incrementally. Terry Eutis, the Oglesby Commissioner of Police, Ambulance, Fire, and Human Resources said the third response would be $100, then going up $50 for each additional call up to a maximum of $1000.
IDPH: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated COVID levels
COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois. IDPH: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated …. COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois. Illinois Senator Durbin leading hearing for Ticketmaster …. Senators in Washington are not "shaking off" the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco from last November. University of Illinois not...
Oglesby honors “Officer of the Year” Rivara
OGLESBY – The city of Oglesby honored their Police Officer of the Year at Monday night’s city council meeting. Officer Michael Rivara was honored for his service to the community on patrol for the last year. Outgoing Police Chief Doug Hayse said that Rivara was a dedicated member of the team. Mayor Dom Rivara expressed his thanks to Chief Hayse for coming to Oglesby and helping lead the police department. Oglesby Chief Hayse will be officially retiring today.
Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
City of Ottawa to hold a meeting on downtown parking
OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa is asking for the public’s input on a potential plan to reserve city parking lots for downtown employees. The purpose of the meeting is to address business owners and employees who use street parking, and the possible deterring of customers from visiting downtown businesses. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson will also talk about the under-utilized validation program. The meeting will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ottawa’s City Hall.
UPDATE: Missing teens in Washington located
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Two missing teens have been located, according to Washington Police Dept. Facebook. The two teens had been reported missing since Jan. 9th.
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
Officials still working to save Belvidere Assembly Plant
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — There is less than one month until the Belvidere Assembly Plant goes idle, and officials said that they are still working to save it. The United Autoworkers Union said that it has met with President Biden or his staff to pressure Stellantis to direct new product to Belvidere, as well as […]
Streator City Council approves emergency repairs at sewer plant
STREATOR – Pipes at Streator’s sewer plant will undergo emergency repairs. After severely freezing temperatures in December, City Engineer Jeremy Palm says pipes froze and burst in the main sludge storage building. The pipes will be replaced and a secondary heater will be installed to prevent future occurrences....
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
Cold case: Still no sign of Rockford resident Mark Miller, who disappeared in 2009
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly 14 years since 48-year-old Mark Miller left his job at the Clock Tower Resort and Conference Center and was never seen again. Miller was a banquet captain at the now-demolished landmark. He worked his shift on March 12, 2009, punched out at around 1:30 p.m., and left like he […]
Streator graduate honored with LaSalle County Bar Association scholarship
STREATOR – A Streator High School graduate was honored with a scholarship awarded by the LaSalle County Bar Association. Abby Bedecker, the daughter of Amy and Jerry Bedecker, graduated last May and was ranked second in her class. The Illinois State Scholar was a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club and active in volleyball and bowling. Bedecker said her aspirations are to work at a family law firm and eventually open her own law firm. She is attending Coastal Caroline University in the Pre-Law Program with the goal of obtaining a law degree.
Remains of missing Illinois woman Cheyann Klus found 5 years after she was last seen
The remains of Cheyann Klus, a 22-year-old woman from a Chicago suburb who vanished in 2017, have been found, police and her family say.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
It’s showtime: New event space opens near former Schnucks on Rockton Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new venture inside the Rockton Avenue Shopping Center on the city’s west side is designed to give residents an inviting setting for baby showers, birthday parties, community meetings and other events. Vee’s Showtime, 3142 N. Rockton Ave., celebrates its grand opening Saturday in space next...
Man approached girls in Naperville, asked to take one of them to a location where she liked to 'hang out'
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., Naperville police responded after two middle school-aged girls said they were approached by a man as they were walking near School and Ellsworth Streets. The man began to walk with them and...
Nicor Gas customers may be eligible for $250 in bill assistance
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Eligible Nicor Gas residential customers can apply for a grant of up to $250 a year beginning next week. The Salvation Army’s Shield of Caring program will offer natural gas bill assistance to help families who are past-due on their monthly payments. The program aims to...
