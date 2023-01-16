Emma Raducanu breezes past Tamara Korpatsch to reach Australian Open second round

The British No. 1 will face Coco Gauff in the second round on Wednesday.

Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after defeating Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in straight sets.

The 20-year-old erased any injury concerns as she downed her opponent 6-3, 6-2 in 85 minutes.

An ankle injury that Raducanu picked up just 11 days ago at the ASB Classic in Auckland had cast doubt on the Brit's participation at the first Grand Slam of the year, but her performance today indicated good things to come.

Raducanu emerged onto the court with strapping on her ankle and looked cautious to begin with, evident by a shaky first few games which were littered with unforced errors.

The Brit soon found her rhythm, though, as she began moving better around the court and taking advantage of her powerful serve to chip into her opponent as she grew in confidence.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Raducanu appeared to be in full control in the second set, leading 3-0 to begin with as she dished out some attractive forehands before closing out the match on her second match point.

Korpatsch is currently ranked one place higher than Raducanu at world No. 76, but the German, who was making her Australian Open main-draw debut, is most comfortable on a clay court and looked anxious throughout the encounter.

Raducanu has set herself up for a tough second round clash on Wednesday with American rising star Coco Gauff who, at just 18 years old, is ranked as the seventh seed and is one of the heavy favourites to win the tournament.

Gauff defeated her first round opponent Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram , and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here .

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page .