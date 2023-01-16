Read full article on original website
Trigg School District Embracing Option 9 Efforts
The teacher shortage in America’s classrooms isn’t some mythical headline seeking to bring furor for families and taxpayers. It’s a very real phenomenon, as highly-qualified retirees are being asked to return to the workforce, and others are being asked to stave their well-earned state pensions for another calendar year.
wkms.org
Paducah City Commission removes member for misconduct over racially charged text
The Paducah City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove one of its members after a finding that they committed misconduct in the form of a racially charged text. The text was one of a series sent by David Guess, a four-term commissioner, to a city employee on Election Day after political signs had been removed from civic property in violation of a Paducah ordinance. Some of the signs were advertising Dujuan Thomas, an African-American candidate for city commissioner.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 18, 2023
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
wkdzradio.com
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Board of Education votes in favor of Opengate system
MURRAY – The Murray Board of Education had several items on its agenda for its first meeting of 2023. Several students and a teacher were given special recognition and several key items were discussed. Newly-elected board members Robyn Pizzo, Shawn Smee and Gina Winchester were sworn into office at...
wkdzradio.com
Nickel Tax Signatures Delivered To Trigg Circuit Clerk
As of 10 AM Tuesday, County Clerk Carmen Finley was in custody of more than 1,000 signatures — calling for a special referendum of the Trigg County Schools and its plans to implement a state-supported nickel tax on property values for bonding potential and a building fund. Finley noted...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Officials Discover Coal Pits Under Vocational School
As work continues on the Trigg County Schools vocational renovation, district staff and contractors have been able to take a walk through time — reviewing old plans while implementing the new. A recent discovery, however, wasn’t on current schematics. During last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Sherman Carter...
wpsdlocal6.com
'The commission simply is not willing to give up any of the ground we have gained,' Paducah City Commissioners explain decision to remove David Guess
PADUCAH — Paducah City Commissioner David Guess has been removed from office. Paducah city leaders voted unanimously to remove Guess after he sent a text message to the city's deputy fire chief that included messages with racist connotations. On Nov. 8 — Election Day for the 2022 general election...
wkdzradio.com
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County to receive ag loan for beginning farmers
Calloway County is one of ten Kentucky counties set to receive a loan approved by the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation. Calloway County was approved to receive $250,000 as part of the Beginning Farmer Loan Program. The loan is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop,...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
kbsi23.com
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
wevv.com
Three charged in drug trafficking investigation between Evansville and Henderson
Three people are facing charges after police said a large amount of fentanyl pills and cash was seized in a drug investigation. Investigators in Evansville, Indiana said they had been watching a home on East Michigan Street after receiving information about Christopher Barnes and Bradley Brewer selling synthetic marijuana and fentanyl.
Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
14news.com
Update: Morganfield Officer accused of policy violations named
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the Morganfield Police Officer who was asked to resign. Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says now former Officer Stefon Douglas violated 88 policies. [PREVIOUS: Morganfield Police Officer resigns after policy violations]. Officials say Douglas seized $520 at a traffic stop...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State basketball player jailed on marijuana charges
PADUCAH, KY - Murray State basketball student-athlete Kenny White Jr. was arrested on Sunday on marijuana charges after a traffic stop near Livingston County. White was charged with six offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no registration, no registration receipt and driving with one headlight.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fish from freshwater sources in Local 6 area could contain chemicals linked to adverse health effects
WICKLIFFE, KY — You could be eating fishing contaminated with dangerous toxins. That's according to a report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA says people could be eating a potentially significant source of perflourinated compounds, or PFOS, from freshwater fish from across the United States. PFOS refers...
wpsdlocal6.com
US 51 bridge connecting Wickliffe, Cairo across Ohio River reopens to traffic after crash
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi crash is causing a blockage on the Ohio River Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge. According to a Monday release, early reports show a semi traveling southbound on the bridge hit the railing near the Kentucky side. Crews expect the site to be cleared...
wkdzradio.com
Burglars Strike Hopkinsville Pharmacy
A pharmacy on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone broke into Cayce’s Pharmacy through a front door and took medication. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree burglary.
