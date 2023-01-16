ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Campbell County Board of Education approves salary increase for school district

At the Campbell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the board voted to invest approximately $2.2 million to $2.4 million in salary wages for the 2023-2024 school year. The effort began in October last year when the district budget committee worked on an analysis of salaries. The purpose of this committee was to consider all district needs, and competitive salaries within the region for all employees arose as the top priority, Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson said at the meeting.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky University board unanimously names V.P. Bonita Brown to be interim president

The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents unanimously approved university official Bonita Brown Wednesday to be NKU’s interim president until its seventh president is selected. The board also unanimously set up a presidential search committee, appointing five regents to the panel that is to be chaired by Kara Williams....
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Fox 19

Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Deputies ID woman killed in Batavia Township shooting

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who was killed in a shooting in Batavia Township Tuesday evening. Deputies were called to Magnolia Drive at 6:45 p.m. after a woman reported that her son arrived at the residence with his girlfriend who had been shot.
BATAVIA, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Long on death row, man freed pending retrial in 1994 slaying

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who spent a quarter-century on death row in the robbery and murder of a New Jersey woman at an Ohio hotel nearly three decades ago has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial. Elwood Jones of Cincinnati was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in the 1994 […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Hamilton County judge orders new trial for man convicted in 2010 murder

CINCINNATI — There will be a new trial after a Hamilton County judge threw out the murder conviction of an inmate who has been in prison for more than 12 years. In 2010, a jury convicted Marcus Sapp of shooting and killing Andrew Cunningham, but new filings from Sapp's lawyers claim Cincinnati police made an "egregious error." Some of the statements in new court documents include, "never disclosed to the defense team" and "presenting witnesses who flat-out lied."
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
