Lakota Local Schools superintendent announces resignation
In November 2022, Miller was determined to be “fit” for his Lakota superintendent job after previously being the focus of an investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s office.
linknky.com
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
linknky.com
Campbell County Board of Education approves salary increase for school district
At the Campbell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the board voted to invest approximately $2.2 million to $2.4 million in salary wages for the 2023-2024 school year. The effort began in October last year when the district budget committee worked on an analysis of salaries. The purpose of this committee was to consider all district needs, and competitive salaries within the region for all employees arose as the top priority, Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson said at the meeting.
Parents outraged after Kentucky student who wrote a 'kill list' allowed back on campus
Angry parents criticized school officials at a school board meeting in Kentucky after a student accused of writing a “kill list” was permitted to return to campus.
Families invited to join lawmakers for Military Kids Day at State Capitol in Frankfort February 16
Military Kids Day, the annual event hosted at the Kentucky State Capitol, is scheduled to return on Thursday, February 16. Lawmakers are encouraging families and children in their districts to participate. Initiated by state Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, at the request of a military family living in his district, Military...
KHSAA football realignment affects all 21 high school teams in Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties
Northern Kentucky high school football teams will compete in six classes during the 2023 and 2024 playoffs under the statewide realignment approved by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Wednesday. The KHSAA Board of Control elected to adopt a two-year alignment and plans to adjust the classifications once again...
Northern Kentucky University board unanimously names V.P. Bonita Brown to be interim president
The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents unanimously approved university official Bonita Brown Wednesday to be NKU’s interim president until its seventh president is selected. The board also unanimously set up a presidential search committee, appointing five regents to the panel that is to be chaired by Kara Williams....
Children’s Home of NKY/CHNK Behavioral Health raising funds to expand mental health services
At one time he was a priest. These days his prayers are being answered. Rick Wurth, the Chief Executive Officer at Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health, joined the organization in October 2010. Perhaps that was God’s way of helping the youth of Northern Kentucky, as Wurth was...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police officer’s career to end in disgrace with criminal convictions Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The career of a veteran Cincinnati police officer will end in disgrace with five criminal convictions Wednesday. Officer Christopher Schroder, who joined the Cincinnati Police Department 24 years ago this month, is expected to appear at any moment in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. He signed a...
Kenton County Fiscal Court raised the payroll tax rate — and Kenton city mayors have questions
Kenton County Fiscal Court met last year on November 8 to pass the second reading of an ordinance raising the payroll tax rate from $.7097 to $.9097. They also passed a similar increase on net profit tax and increased the cap on the payroll tax to 50 percent of the Social Security Max.
Fox 19
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
WKRC
Deputies ID woman killed in Batavia Township shooting
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Sheriff's Office identified the woman who was killed in a shooting in Batavia Township Tuesday evening. Deputies were called to Magnolia Drive at 6:45 p.m. after a woman reported that her son arrived at the residence with his girlfriend who had been shot.
NKY Chamber of Commerce seeking presenters for June 9 diversity, equity and inclusion summit
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is seeking speakers for Investing in Equity: Building an Inclusive Business Community, its annual DEI summit. This year’s event will be held June 9 at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger. This will be the second year for...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Long on death row, man freed pending retrial in 1994 slaying
CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who spent a quarter-century on death row in the robbery and murder of a New Jersey woman at an Ohio hotel nearly three decades ago has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial. Elwood Jones of Cincinnati was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in the 1994 […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Lawrenceburg Man Pleads Guilty to Child Molesting, Receives Maximum Sentence
The case was opened in 2021. Ronald Bills. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A Lawrenceburg man convicted of child molesting has received the maximum sentence in prison. Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens announced last week that Ronald Bills, 40, has been sentenced to 45 years at the Indiana Department...
Kenton County Fiscal Court sets February 17 deadline for 2023 Pioneer Awards nominations
Each year the Kenton County Pioneer Award recognizes four living residents of Kenton County who have a record of outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity. The Pioneer Award honors those who demonstrate servant leadership combined with awareness of the needs of our fellow residents.
People Working Cooperatively’s Ramp It Up program raises $93k for repairs to Tri-State veterans homes
As part of its Ramp It Up for Veterans campaign that raises money to provide critical repairs and accessibility modifications in the homes of local veterans, People Working Cooperatively (PWC) recently hosted its eighth annual Ramp It Up for Veterans telethon on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Nearly 30 veterans representing...
WCPO
Hamilton County judge orders new trial for man convicted in 2010 murder
CINCINNATI — There will be a new trial after a Hamilton County judge threw out the murder conviction of an inmate who has been in prison for more than 12 years. In 2010, a jury convicted Marcus Sapp of shooting and killing Andrew Cunningham, but new filings from Sapp's lawyers claim Cincinnati police made an "egregious error." Some of the statements in new court documents include, "never disclosed to the defense team" and "presenting witnesses who flat-out lied."
