Tulsa, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOKI FOX 23

The 44th annual 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. downtown Tulsa parade

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands lined the streets for the 44th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in downtown Tulsa. “We come every year to support the Martin Luther King parade,” said Dorothy Chase. “We’ve been here every year,” said Tiron Pete. The theme for the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation Chief receives Key to the City of Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Hoskin Jr. was given the Key to the City of Muskogee on Monday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and parade. Hoskin, along with other city and Cherokee Nation Tribe officials, took part in the parade on Monday which ran along Martin Luther King Street in Muskogee. During a celebration after the parade, Hoskin was presented the Key to the City from Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Three Dog Night to perform at River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. — Three Dog Night will be performing at the River Spirit Casino in March, according to the River Spirit Casino Resort. The band will be performing on March 23, at The Cove theater inside Margaritaville. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 20. In the band’s decades...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

RSU launches first ever spring semester for nursing students

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers State University (RSU) welcomed its inaugural spring semester class of nursing students on Tuesday, marking a first in the school’s history. FOX23 was on campus for the first day and learned more about why the new semester was added to the program, which transitioned from an associate degree program to a bachelor’s degree program in 2019.
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Tulsa high school basketball game closed to public

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirms Tuesday’s basketball game, Memorial High School at East Central High School, is a closed game. TPS says each school has the flexibility to make a decision about what best meets the needs of their schools. In a statement, TPS adds:...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police searching for man accused of robbing bank

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank, according to TPD. On Oct. 22, 2022, a man walked into a bank near E. 41st St. and S. Peoria Ave. and passed a robbery note to the teller, according to TPD.
TULSA, OK
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Turkey Mountain Project Manager shares info about stone staircase

TULSA, Okla. — Turkey Mountain has opened their newest trail feature: a giant staircase. “It strikes that balance of, you know, making trails sustainable and keeping it wild out here,” said Turkey Mountain Project Manager Ryan Howell. Howell said the staircase is part of the Turkey Mountain master...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Robbing Bank In November Identified, Wanted By Tulsa Police

Detectives with the Tulsa Police Department identified a wanted suspect accused of robbing a bank in November of last year. On Wednesday, TPD said Robbery Detectives positively identified Roderick Robinson, 46, as the suspect accused handing a note to the teller and demanding money at the MidFirst Bank on South Peoria Avenue on Nov. 25, 2022.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
TULSA, OK

