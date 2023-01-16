MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Hoskin Jr. was given the Key to the City of Muskogee on Monday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and parade. Hoskin, along with other city and Cherokee Nation Tribe officials, took part in the parade on Monday which ran along Martin Luther King Street in Muskogee. During a celebration after the parade, Hoskin was presented the Key to the City from Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman.

