"I Want Russell Westbrook Arrested Immediately," Lakers Fan Was Pissed Too Much After The Lakers Lost Against The 76ers
A Lakers fan couldn't control their anger and wanted Russell Westbrook to be arrested for missing the final shot against the 76ers.
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
LeBron James Reveals His Real Thoughts On Russell Westbrook's Final Play Against Joel Embiid
LeBron James reacted to Russell Westbrook's final play against Joel Embiid in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Warriors Star Draymond Green Finally Reveals What Caused His Pre-Season Fight With Jordan Poole
Draymond gets brutally honest on his mindset when he punched Jordan Poole.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement
Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future. "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
Maya Moore Irons announces WNBA retirement: 'I'm hangin' it up'
Maya Moore Irons and Jonathan Irons joined "GMA" to discuss their new book, "Love & Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts."
Walt Frazier says he would've had more NBA titles had the greatest New York Knick ever stayed healthy
The New York Knicks won their only two titles in franchise history thanks to Willis Reed. According to Walt Frazier, they would've won more had he stayed healthy.
Brittney Griner Takes Part in Phoenix MLK Day March with Her Wife: 'I'm Glad to Be Home'
The Phoenix Mercury center wore a big smile while posing with fans just weeks after being released from a Russian prison Brittney Griner enjoyed the freedom of walking in tribute to Martin Luther King Jnr. on Monday. The WNBA star, 32, who was released from a Russian penal colony on Dec. 8, took part in a march in Pheonix, Arizona alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner. "Glad to be home," Griner told fans during the event, reported local NBC affiliate KPNX. The Phoenix Mercury center was also spotted riding...
Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around
Turiaf details his experiences with James in a recent interview
thesource.com
[WATCH] LeBron James Surprised to Find Out Mid-Game He is Playing Against Former Opponent’s Son
LeBron James has seen it all during his 20 years on the court, or so he thinks. During Monday night’s matchup against the young Houston Rockets, King James was standing next to Rockets’ forward Jabari Smith Jr., who took the opportunity to let King James know he played against his father in his first NBA game.
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
"I played with a guy that took all the clutch genes out of me" - Scottie Pippen blames Michael Jordan for lack of clutch moments
At one point, Pippen knew he could take the last shot but it wasn't handed to him.
Atlanta Hawks Fined Trae Young Because He Used A Private Jet And Didn't Fly Back With The Team After A Playoff Loss
Atlanta Hawks ended up fining Trae Young after he used a private jet to fly back during last season's disappointing playoffs.
This Lakers Blockbuster Trade Will Land Them Two Bulls Stars Worth Over $75 Million
This trade sends two stars to the Lakers.
Julius Randle's Son Wrestled A Kid To The Ground After They Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball
Julius Randle's son trying to snatch the ball from his teammates goes viral on Twitter.
Seth Curry Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Relying Too Much On Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
Seth Curry gave his Brooklyn Nets teammates a reality check about relying too much on. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and being too focused on playing isolation basketball.
LeBron James Shows Love to Florida A&M University
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wore the Nike LeBron 20 in a Florida A&M colorway.
Lakers Rumors: Should LA Try to Trade for This Disgruntled Two-Way Veteran?
He's going to be moved ahead of the trade deadline.
