Related
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
golfmagic.com
Sir Nick Faldo lands new job with DP World Tour: "It's a real honour"
Sir Nick Faldo may not be returning to the commentary booth but the decorated golfer has a new job. This year Faldo, 65, will be the host of the Betfred British Masters on the DP World Tour. Faldo - who was reduced to tears during his final CBS broadcast in...
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom
Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
Golf.com
Why new mom Paula Creamer is more motivated than ever to make a run at the LPGA’s young guns
Long ago, the Pink Panther proved she was a winner. Her most recent prize? Motherhood. A new beginning. And now, at 36, the chance to make a run at the LPGA’s young guns. (This interview was originally published in the November/December 2022 issue of GOLF.) ***. On the phone...
Golf.com
TaylorMade signs Brooke Henderson to bolster LPGA tour staff
After a major championship-winning 2022 on the LPGA Tour, Canadian Brooke Henderson has signed a full club deal TaylorMade. This official announcement comes just days after news broke that World No. 2 Nelly Korda had signed a full bag deal with the manufacturer. Brooke was spotted on the range at the LPGA Tournament of Champions with a new staff bag.
The End Is Coming for Rafael Nadal
The Spaniard was ousted in straight sets in the second round of the Australian Open after suffering a hip injury. How much longer will his body allow him to play?
Top LPGA Players Face Fines For Missing Season Opener
Minjee Lee and Jin Young Ko could be fined $25,000 for missing the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
Some top LPGA players skipping season-opening Tournament of Champions are now subject to $25K fine
A couple of top-tier LPGA players are subject to a $25,000 fine for skipping this year’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The LPGA’s 1-in-4 requirement stipulates that players in the top 80 of the CME points list compete in a domestic event once every four years. Both...
GolfWRX
‘Grim it and trim it, baby!’ – John Daly and his son feature in hilarious new Manscaped commercial
Even at 56 years old, former PGA Tour superstar John Daly continues to move the needle in the sport. We’ve most recently seen Daly playing in the PNC Championship with his son, John Daly II (Little John), going head-to-head with Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie. The Daly duo won the event in 2021, which put the golf world on notice to the talent of “Little John”, who is currently a Sophomore at Arkansas University where his old man played college golf.
GolfWRX
TaylorMade invests in Tiger Woods’ PopStroke
TaylorMade announced today it made a “material investment” in Tiger Woods-backed putting and casual dining concept PopStroke. “We are excited to partner with TaylorMade as we continue to introduce our unique putting and dining experience to golfers of all ages and abilities,” said Greg Bartoli, PopStroke Founder. “The combination of PopStroke, Tiger and TaylorMade not only brings unique international visibility but accelerates our trajectory as we push to become the premier brand in golf entertainment.”
'The Decision Has Been Made' - Jon Rahm Expects Ryder Cup To Ban LIV Stars
The Spaniard thinks it's a matter of time before Ryder Cup bans for LIV players are confirmed
Ryder Cup Vice Captain Laments 'Huge Loss' Of LIV Golf Players
Nicolas Colsaerts thinks the best players should be in the tournament despite doubts on the eligibility of LIV Golf players
Big money in golf still not enough to change Tom Hoge
HONOLULU (AP) — Tom Hoge felt it was an easy decision to take a 5,000-mile detour between Maui and Honolulu so he could watch his alma mater, TCU, play for the national championship in football against Georgia. That didn’t end well for him or the Horned Frogs. Another...
World Rankings Becoming ‘More And More Obsolete’ – Poulter
The LIV Golf player has taken aim at the revised world ranking system, claiming it is unfair
