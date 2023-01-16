ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom

Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
Golf.com

TaylorMade signs Brooke Henderson to bolster LPGA tour staff

After a major championship-winning 2022 on the LPGA Tour, Canadian Brooke Henderson has signed a full club deal TaylorMade. This official announcement comes just days after news broke that World No. 2 Nelly Korda had signed a full bag deal with the manufacturer. Brooke was spotted on the range at the LPGA Tournament of Champions with a new staff bag.
GolfWRX

‘Grim it and trim it, baby!’ – John Daly and his son feature in hilarious new Manscaped commercial

Even at 56 years old, former PGA Tour superstar John Daly continues to move the needle in the sport. We’ve most recently seen Daly playing in the PNC Championship with his son, John Daly II (Little John), going head-to-head with Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie. The Daly duo won the event in 2021, which put the golf world on notice to the talent of “Little John”, who is currently a Sophomore at Arkansas University where his old man played college golf.
GolfWRX

TaylorMade invests in Tiger Woods’ PopStroke

TaylorMade announced today it made a “material investment” in Tiger Woods-backed putting and casual dining concept PopStroke. “We are excited to partner with TaylorMade as we continue to introduce our unique putting and dining experience to golfers of all ages and abilities,” said Greg Bartoli, PopStroke Founder. “The combination of PopStroke, Tiger and TaylorMade not only brings unique international visibility but accelerates our trajectory as we push to become the premier brand in golf entertainment.”
ARIZONA STATE

