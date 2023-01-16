Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Lopers' Lee Herrington named MIAA Wrestler of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior heavyweight Lee Herrington has been named the MIAA Wrestler of the week. Herrington helped lead the No. 2-ranked Lopers to their first MIAA dual win of the season, a 36-3 rout of Newman University. Ranked No. 1 in Division...
Kearney Hub
Emporia State wins fifth straight, beating UNK 72-59
EMPORIA, Kan. — The 24th-ranked Emporia State Hornets got a career-high 28 points from 6-7 guard Alijah Comithier and used a second-half run to defeat the University of Nebraska at Kearney. 72-59, Wednesday night in Emporia, Kansas. It was the fifth straight win for the Hornets (15-3, 9-3) while...
Kearney Hub
Bearcats third at HAC wrestling tournament
LINCOLN — The Kearney High wrestling team placed third Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Norfolk, with 242 points, easily won the tournament with Lincoln East (192) second and Kearney a close third (189.5). Grand Island (169.5) finished fourth. Kearney advanced three wrestlers to the championship match with...
News Channel Nebraska
Duncan Field and Hastings American Legion to host Nebraska State American Legion tournament
HASTINGS, NE — The Nebraska American Legion announced that Duncan Field and Hastings American Legion will host the 2023 Nebraska American Legion Senior State Tournament - National Division from July 22nd through the 26th. Hastings Five Points Bank will be the host team for the tournament. "We are excited...
Kearney Hub
UNK swimmers compete in California; Stars' Klinginsmith to enter wrestling Hall of Fame; Duda named Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year
IRVINE, Calif. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's swim team returned to the pool after a long break to finish third at the OC Invitational on Saturday. The Lopers got some training in before taking part in a seven-team meet — held outside — and hosted by Division II Concordia-Irvine.
Kearney Hub
Hot-shooting Loper women cruise to win over Hornets
EMPORIA, Kan. – Super senior forward Elisa Backes scored 21 points and No. 16 University of Nebraska at Kearney shot as season-high 56 percent from the field to fly past Emporia State, 86-54, Wednesday night in Emporia, Kansas. The game was moved up a day due to scheduling issues...
piercecountyleader.com
New Superintendent Hired At Pierce Community Golf Course
Chuck Halbert has been hired as the new superintendent of the Pierce Community Golf Course. Halbert, originally from Williams, Arizona, has over 20 years of superintendent experience in Nebraska and South Dakota. Halbert was the assistant superintendent and eventually became the head man for Fairplay Golf Course in Norfolk from...
Kearney Hub
Tuesday's Hub Territory highlights
JoLee Ryan scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Overton to a 64-26 win over Hi-Line. Natalie Wood followed with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles and Ella Luther scored 14 points as Overton improved to 12-3. Ravenna (14-1) survived a slow start to beat Sutton...
klkntv.com
Friends organize giant fundraiser for injured Crete baseball coach
CRETE, NEB. (KLKN) – One Crete baseball coach’s friends are coming together in a big way. Aaron Mason was severely injured after a car accident in December, and still has a long road to recovery. To help offset the medical expenses, Mason’s friends Mitchell Homolka and Trevor Varley...
1011now.com
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
klkntv.com
A winter storm unfolding across the state
UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
klkntv.com
Nebraska snowstorm closes major roads; travel discouraged
UPDATE, 4 p.m. — Interstate 80 is now closed from Grand Island to the Wyoming border. UPDATE, 7:00 a.m. — Both I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced multiple closures due...
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter
Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
Nebraska Football Recruiting Roundup: A possible surprise visitor, a legacy QB enters the portal, more
Nebraska football recruiting has entered an extremely interesting part of the calendar. There’s only a couple of weeks before the “final” signing day of the 2023 class. There are also only hours until the transfer portal closes. And of course, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska football recruiting...
Kearney Hub
Lopers' o-line coach coming from Buffalo
KEARNEY — Nate Baker will be the University of Nebraska at Kearney's new offensive line coach and run game coordinator, Loper head coach Ryan Held said Wednesday. The Georgia native spent the 2022 season as the Senior Defensive Quality Control analyst at Buffalo. Previously, he was co-offensive coordinator/tackles and...
klkntv.com
In some cities not far from Lincoln, snow started early and kept falling
DAVID CITY, Neb. (KLKN) – While Lincoln and the surrounding area saw mostly rain and freezing rain on Wednesday, some areas to the north and west got much more snow. In David City, the storm started out as a mixture of snow and sleet in the morning, but by noon, all of the roads in and out of the city were covered in snow.
Kearney Hub
Former Loper Jake Mandelko added to UNK football coaching staff
KEARNEY — Former University of Nebraska at Kearney defensive back Jake Mandelko is the Lopers' new special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. New Loper head coach Ryan Held made the announcement Monday, saying: "I'm excited to have Jake on our staff. He is a former Loper and he bleeds blue. He will coach our DL and Special Teams in the way he played for UNK. It will be done with DDT!”
Kearney Hub
Nebraska women search for offensive consistency amid three-point struggles
As the Nebraska women’s basketball team attempts to grind out enough wins over the next seven weeks to earn a repeat trip to the NCAA Tournament, it will be important to find a little more offense. Coach Amy Williams would like to make plenty of three-pointers, but the Huskers...
Comments / 0