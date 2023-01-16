ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Hill

To win in 2024, Democrats must become the party of economic renewal

Democrats bucked history in 2022 by holding the Senate and nearly keeping the House. They did so by riding an anti-MAGA wave of anger at the loss of Roe v. Wade, anxiety over attempts to weaken our democracy, and a fear of losing other freedoms.  Despite this success, battleground state polling from Way to Win…
CBS New York

Hochul facing firestorm from progressives over Court of Appeals nominee

NEW YORK -- A political firestorm has erupted over Gov. Kathy Hochul's nominee to lead the state's top court. Judge Hector LaSalle is facing heat from progressive Democrats who argue he's too moderate, but Hochul is digging in her heels. Just days after being inaugurated as the first woman elected governor of New York, Hochul faced her first big test in trying to convince the state senate not to reject her nominee to head the New York Court of Appeals. "There is an individual named Hector LaSalle, who has had to endure character assassination like I've never seen," said Hochul. Hochul was on the...
New York Post

Hochul’s pick for chief judge deserves a vote by the full Senate — and confirmation

Hector LaSalle, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee for chief judge, finally gets his confirmation hearing Wednesday — after state Sen. Mike Gianaris has done his best to make it irrelevant by stacking the committee to ensure a majority votes LaSalle down. The dirty trick is aimed not just at rendering the governor impotent, but at ensuring hard-left dominance of New York for the foreseeable future by packing the Court of Appeals with a hyperprogressive majority. Happily, it looks like the state Constitution demands a full floor vote no matter what the committee does — and Gianaris (D-Queens) can’t stack the entire Senate. Actually,...
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
msn.com

Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney

Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
msn.com

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
CBS Austin

Republicans say "no excuse" for allowing Democrat leadership after rules vote

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Republicans held a press conference on Thursday, deriding the outcome of Wednesday's vote on the House rules package, which continues the longstanding precedent of allowing Democrat leadership in committees. Several Republicans, including Reps. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Bryan Slaton of Royse City, stood...
The Hill

White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight panel

The White House on Wednesday bashed House Republicans for placing some of their most controversial members on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, accusing the GOP of “handing the keys of oversight” to extremists. The administration responded to news that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) would both serve on the Oversight…
MSNBC

House GOP ‘moderate’ tries to defend his party’s extortion scheme

About a week ago, Republican Rep. Scott Perry sat down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and expressed confusion about the White House’s line on the debt ceiling. “I don’t know why President Biden says he’s not going to negotiate,” the chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus said.

