Read full article on original website
Related
To win in 2024, Democrats must become the party of economic renewal
Democrats bucked history in 2022 by holding the Senate and nearly keeping the House. They did so by riding an anti-MAGA wave of anger at the loss of Roe v. Wade, anxiety over attempts to weaken our democracy, and a fear of losing other freedoms. Despite this success, battleground state polling from Way to Win…
New York Democrats ask Republican leaders to ‘forthrightly cooperate’ with Santos investigations
Two Democratic lawmakers from New York called on GOP leaders Sunday to “forthrightly cooperate” with all the investigations into freshman Rep. George Santos, the Republican who confessed to having fabricated large parts of his résumé. In a letter Sunday, Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres asked...
NY Democratic reps call on McCarthy, GOP to explain when they knew of Santos’s ‘web of lies’
New York Reps. Dan Goldman (D) and Ritchie Torres (D) sent a letter to GOP leadership demanding that they explain what they knew of Rep. George Santos’s (R-N.Y.) lies about his resume and biography, and when they knew it. “In light of recent public reporting indicating that each of you had at least some knowledge…
Hochul facing firestorm from progressives over Court of Appeals nominee
NEW YORK -- A political firestorm has erupted over Gov. Kathy Hochul's nominee to lead the state's top court. Judge Hector LaSalle is facing heat from progressive Democrats who argue he's too moderate, but Hochul is digging in her heels. Just days after being inaugurated as the first woman elected governor of New York, Hochul faced her first big test in trying to convince the state senate not to reject her nominee to head the New York Court of Appeals. "There is an individual named Hector LaSalle, who has had to endure character assassination like I've never seen," said Hochul. Hochul was on the...
Hochul’s pick for chief judge deserves a vote by the full Senate — and confirmation
Hector LaSalle, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee for chief judge, finally gets his confirmation hearing Wednesday — after state Sen. Mike Gianaris has done his best to make it irrelevant by stacking the committee to ensure a majority votes LaSalle down. The dirty trick is aimed not just at rendering the governor impotent, but at ensuring hard-left dominance of New York for the foreseeable future by packing the Court of Appeals with a hyperprogressive majority. Happily, it looks like the state Constitution demands a full floor vote no matter what the committee does — and Gianaris (D-Queens) can’t stack the entire Senate. Actually,...
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
“This is a Republican mess”: Progressives warn Democrats not to cut a speaker deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. At least two progressive groups tell TYT that House Democrats shouldn't make any deal with Republicans to help them elect a speaker, even a unity candidate. The reason: Any guarantees Republicans offer may not stick, given the GOP's inability...
POLITICO
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.
DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Chuck Schumer And Nancy Pelosi Asserted That Joe Biden Should Run For 2024 Election
Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, is resigning from the Democratic leadership after the Republicans secured the majority. Senator Chuck Schumer is still serving as the majority leader of the Senate, which is still under Democratic control.
Republican majority in the House will be like a tank steamrolling Democrats | Opinion
Opinion cartoon by Jack Ohman.
msn.com
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
msn.com
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
CBS Austin
Republicans say "no excuse" for allowing Democrat leadership after rules vote
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Republicans held a press conference on Thursday, deriding the outcome of Wednesday's vote on the House rules package, which continues the longstanding precedent of allowing Democrat leadership in committees. Several Republicans, including Reps. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Bryan Slaton of Royse City, stood...
KSAT 12
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn eyes the seemingly impossible: a bipartisan deal on immigration
EL PASO — A long trail of SUVs snaked out of El Paso carrying a group of U.S. senators into southern New Mexico on a recent, chilly night. Like a funeral procession, the oversized cars glided through traffic with hazard lights on, turning onto a paved road to survey portions of the Mexican border.
Biden admin gives top energy post to climate activist who failed Senate confirmation over ethics concerns
The Biden administration appointed Elizabeth Klein, who has previously been questioned for potential conflicts of interest, to lead the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.
White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight panel
The White House on Wednesday bashed House Republicans for placing some of their most controversial members on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, accusing the GOP of “handing the keys of oversight” to extremists. The administration responded to news that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) would both serve on the Oversight…
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
MSNBC
House GOP ‘moderate’ tries to defend his party’s extortion scheme
About a week ago, Republican Rep. Scott Perry sat down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and expressed confusion about the White House’s line on the debt ceiling. “I don’t know why President Biden says he’s not going to negotiate,” the chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus said.
Comments / 0