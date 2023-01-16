A woman died after she was ejected during a crash with a vehicle, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, the unidentified woman was traveling on South Military from west to east in an unmarked crosswalk. She was hit by a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north. The woman was vaulted into the air and onto the pavement.

