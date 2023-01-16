ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wflx.com

Bird strikes of planes common, usually not dangerous

A bird strike forced the emergency landing of a JetBlue flight out of Palm Beach International Airport to New York city on Sunday. Video shows a falling bird after colliding with the JetBlue plane shortly after takeoff. The man who shot it near the PBI runway claims he heard a...
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Small plane makes emergency landing on US 27 in Broward County

A small plane had to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon on a road in western Broward County. The aircraft landed on U.S. 27 southbound at mile marker 39 at 3:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said the plane, a Cessna Skyhawk, experienced...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Inflation not stopping people from traveling

Inflation and ongoing talks of a looming recession don’t seem to be stopping people from traveling. Taking in the view at Lake Worth Beach on Monday, rising inflation did not stop Diana Rojas from making memories. "Not at all. In a couple days, I'll be boarding to Puerto Rico,"...
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Missing sailboat located off Jupiter Inlet

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Wednesday morning that crews have located a boat that was last seen off the coast of Palm Beach. Officials said in a tweet Tuesday that a 51-foot sailing vessel Aquarius was last spotted about 9 miles east of Palm Beach at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday. The...
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Firefighters rescue woman from drainage pipe in Delray Beach

A woman is recovering with minor injuries after being rescued from drainage pipe Wednesday afternoon. Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews said they received a call at around 12:30 p.m. about a woman refusing to get out of a canal near 475 Canal Pt. North. When fire rescue arrived, the woman crawled out of the canal and into a drainage pipe that crossed under Lindell Boulevard.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

2 people detained after brush fire in Jensen Beach

Two people were detained for questioning Tuesday in connection with a brush fire in Martin County, deputies said. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the fire occurred along Savannah Road in Jensen Beach. One person was taken to a hospital after they sustained burns. Florida Power &...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
wflx.com

State commission backs mixed-use Costco project on Kanner Highway

A Costco project planned along Kanner Highway in Martin County will move forward after a decision by the State Administration Commission backed the Stuart City Commission. On Tuesday, the panel, which comprises Gov. Ron DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, determined the city properly assigned the neighborhood special district designation to the property.
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle

A woman died after she was ejected during a crash with a vehicle, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, the unidentified woman was traveling on South Military from west to east in an unmarked crosswalk. She was hit by a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north. The woman was vaulted into the air and onto the pavement.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Antisemitic messages may not be breaking law, officials say

Neighbors in Boca Raton call it anti-Semitism but the U.S. Constitution might not. Boca Raton community members say packets with disturbing messages were thrown into their yard. And Boca Raton Police are investigating. "It's still hate speech at the end of the day and it shouldn't be put in a...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Person of interest located in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they have located a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting that happened at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Earlier in the day, Chief Deputy Brian Hester said detectives were searching for Frederick Johnson...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park

Eight people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting that occurred during a car show at Ilous Ellis Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Monday night. Four additional people were injured while fleeing the scene at the park near Avenue M...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Woman dies after mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park

A 30-year-old woman has died after she and seven others were shot during a car show at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Monday night, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Tuesday. In a news conference, Mascara said the woman was a Fort Pierce native who was at...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Memorial to honor 17 victims killed in Parkland school shooting

Plans have been announced to erect a memorial honoring the 17 people whose lives were lost in the 2018 Parkland school shooting. The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation said Wednesday that the official memorial will be constructed in a serene preserve. It will be open to the public as a place...
PARKLAND, FL

