FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Bird strikes of planes common, usually not dangerous
A bird strike forced the emergency landing of a JetBlue flight out of Palm Beach International Airport to New York city on Sunday. Video shows a falling bird after colliding with the JetBlue plane shortly after takeoff. The man who shot it near the PBI runway claims he heard a...
Small plane makes emergency landing on US 27 in Broward County
A small plane had to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon on a road in western Broward County. The aircraft landed on U.S. 27 southbound at mile marker 39 at 3:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said the plane, a Cessna Skyhawk, experienced...
Inflation not stopping people from traveling
Inflation and ongoing talks of a looming recession don’t seem to be stopping people from traveling. Taking in the view at Lake Worth Beach on Monday, rising inflation did not stop Diana Rojas from making memories. "Not at all. In a couple days, I'll be boarding to Puerto Rico,"...
Missing sailboat located off Jupiter Inlet
The U.S. Coast Guard announced Wednesday morning that crews have located a boat that was last seen off the coast of Palm Beach. Officials said in a tweet Tuesday that a 51-foot sailing vessel Aquarius was last spotted about 9 miles east of Palm Beach at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday. The...
Firefighters rescue woman from drainage pipe in Delray Beach
A woman is recovering with minor injuries after being rescued from drainage pipe Wednesday afternoon. Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews said they received a call at around 12:30 p.m. about a woman refusing to get out of a canal near 475 Canal Pt. North. When fire rescue arrived, the woman crawled out of the canal and into a drainage pipe that crossed under Lindell Boulevard.
2 people detained after brush fire in Jensen Beach
Two people were detained for questioning Tuesday in connection with a brush fire in Martin County, deputies said. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the fire occurred along Savannah Road in Jensen Beach. One person was taken to a hospital after they sustained burns. Florida Power &...
State commission backs mixed-use Costco project on Kanner Highway
A Costco project planned along Kanner Highway in Martin County will move forward after a decision by the State Administration Commission backed the Stuart City Commission. On Tuesday, the panel, which comprises Gov. Ron DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, determined the city properly assigned the neighborhood special district designation to the property.
Fort Pierce mass shooting leaves families focused on how to stay safe in chaos
Themass shooting at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce has people asking questions about the safety of large, holiday events, and how you can keep yourself and your family safe. Timothy Miller, a former secret service agent and security expert, said unfortunately the event is...
Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle
A woman died after she was ejected during a crash with a vehicle, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, the unidentified woman was traveling on South Military from west to east in an unmarked crosswalk. She was hit by a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north. The woman was vaulted into the air and onto the pavement.
Antisemitic messages may not be breaking law, officials say
Neighbors in Boca Raton call it anti-Semitism but the U.S. Constitution might not. Boca Raton community members say packets with disturbing messages were thrown into their yard. And Boca Raton Police are investigating. "It's still hate speech at the end of the day and it shouldn't be put in a...
Person of interest located in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they have located a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting that happened at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Earlier in the day, Chief Deputy Brian Hester said detectives were searching for Frederick Johnson...
8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park
Eight people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting that occurred during a car show at Ilous Ellis Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Monday night. Four additional people were injured while fleeing the scene at the park near Avenue M...
Pink Bird Car Wash hires workers that were in foster care, homeless
In the month it’s been open, business has been steady at Pink Bird Car Wash off Belvedere and Australian near West Palm Beach. Owner Brent Andrews said the search for employees hasn’t been easy. He found help though, through community partnerships, including local nonprofit Vita Nova, a group...
Retired Delray Beach police officer to enter Pretrial Intervention Agreement
Retired Delray Beach police officer Peter Sosa will enter in a Pretrial Intervention Agreement and will surrender his law enforcement officer certification after being charged in connection to a residential fire near his home in Lake Worth Beach in October. Sosa was an officer for the department for 12 years,...
Woman dies after mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park
A 30-year-old woman has died after she and seven others were shot during a car show at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Monday night, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Tuesday. In a news conference, Mascara said the woman was a Fort Pierce native who was at...
District-wide lockout lifted after suspicious incident at Indiantown school
A lockout at all Martin County public schools was lifted Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious incident at an Indiantown school. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the Martin County School District instituted the lockout at all campuses as a precaution. A Facebook post from the Martin County Sheriff's Office...
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to give update on Fort Pierce park shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday morning will provide an update on a deadly mass shooting that happened at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Chief Deputy Brian Hester is scheduled to address the media at 10 a.m. The sheriff's office said...
Memorial to honor 17 victims killed in Parkland school shooting
Plans have been announced to erect a memorial honoring the 17 people whose lives were lost in the 2018 Parkland school shooting. The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation said Wednesday that the official memorial will be constructed in a serene preserve. It will be open to the public as a place...
Fort Pierce seeks answers to gun violence after mother killed at MLK event
Monday’s deadly shooting in Fort Pierce took place in a community gathering place where families have been meeting for years. The shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m. at Ilous Ellis Park along N 13th Street, claiming the life of Nikkitia Bryant, 29, who was the mother of a 9-year-old girl.
