TechCrunch

Web3 developer activity spiked in Q4 2022 despite market volatility

Ethereum, one of the largest layer-1 (L1) blockchains in the crypto ecosystem, had a 453% increase in mainnet smart contract deployments in the fourth quarter of 2022, signaling high developer momentum amid crypto market volatility, according to Alchemy’s Web3 Development Report. “As we saw in Q3 as well, web3...
TechCrunch

Putting numbers on the global venture slowdown

The point, as often with data, is that we can now confirm what was merely intuition until Q4 actually closed: 2022 saw fewer exits and venture deals than 2021. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. If we had...
TechCrunch

Chord connects new funding to predictive commerce metrics so brands can grow

During this time, commerce companies, both brick-and-mortar and online, were looking to technology to get their companies up-and-running, but were finding it a bit tough with the absence of a big developer team to manage deployment. Bryan Mahoney and Henry Davis, both former Glossier executives, saw the writing on the...
TechCrunch

Tabby raises $58M at $660M valuation as PayPal Ventures makes first investment in the GCC

PayPal Ventures, the global corporate venture arm of PayPal, is one of the participating investors (this marks its first investment in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) but second in the MENA region after Egyptian fintech Paymob). Other investors in Tabby’s new financing round include Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst.
Benzinga

Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
TechCrunch

Clearco co-founder Michele Romanow steps down, cuts 30% of staff

Now, Clearco only has 140 staff, down from 500 just last year. “We don’t ever lie, we are under the same pressures as every other company to become a profitable business. And so we’ve just continued to make the hard decisions…and continue to be ahead of the curve,” Romanow said in an interview with TechCrunch, explaining the shift.
TechCrunch

Analysts cut 2023 tech spending predictions as consumers hold back

In the fall, Gartner was predicting a far more robust 5.1% and IDC was looking at between 5% and 6%. Both companies look at a combination of business and consumer spending in their numbers. Gartner says it’s the consumer side of the ledger that’s become a drag on their predictions,...
TechCrunch

Cost-effective IP strategies can lead to massive exit valuations

However, overreliance on conventional wisdom also allows valuation destroying timebombs to hide within successful businesses, only to detonate during a liquidity event as the buyer or investor counsel begins due diligence. At hardware startups or startups in markets without natural monopolies, stronger appreciation of intellectual property strategies may inoculate companies...
TechCrunch

South Africa’s Flow gets funding to automate social media advertising for real estate agencies

South African startup Flow wants to change how real estate agencies, developers and agents interact with their end customers. With its APIs, Flow connects to the websites of estate agencies and property developers and automates advertising for them on social media channels like Instagram and Facebook. The proptech marketing platform is announcing that it has raised $4.5 million in pre-Series A funding.
TechCrunch

Beaconstac lands $25M investment for its QR code management platform

That’s benefited startups like Beaconstac, which works with companies including United Airlines, Amazon and Deloitte, to create end-customer QR code experiences. In a sign of just how rosy business has been, Beaconstac today announced that it closed a $25 million Series A funding round led by Telescope Partners with participation from Accel.
TechCrunch

Scrintal raises $1 million for its visual collaboration tool

The company today told TechCrunch it closed a €1 million round (around $1 million in today’s exchange rate) led by Spintop Ventures, and joined by existing investor Icebreaker VC. “We’re creating a new category in work tools; a visual knowledge base. Our company was born out of the...
TechCrunch

Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic cuts 70% jobs after grave errors in financial reporting

The move comes as the Gurgaon-headquartered GoMechanic has been struggling to raise funds for over a year despite reaching advanced stages of deliberations with several investors amid concerns of serious errors in financial reporting. The startup was in talks early last year to raise a round of funding led by Tiger Global at over $1 billion valuation, TechCrunch reported.
CoinDesk

Latin American Web3 Infrastructure Provider Parfin Raises $15M

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk andInfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Parfin, a Latin American Web3 infrastructure provider, has raised $15...
TechCrunch

P2P lending platform PeopleFund raises $20M Series C extension led by Bain Capital

Existing backer Bain Capital led the extension, with participation from previous investors such as Access Ventures, CLSA Capital Partners Lending Ark Asia, D3 Jubilee Partners, 500 Global, Kakao Investment, TBT Partners and IBX Partners. The additional funding brings PeopleFund’s total raised to around $100 million in equity. Apart from the...
TechCrunch

Amberflo wants to transform SaaS pricing with metered usage

Amberflo founder and CEO Puneet Gupta thinks there is a better way to think about software pricing, not based on seats or subscription tiers, but actual usage. That requires a pricing infrastructure to meter all of the different interactions with the product. Gupta started Amberflo to build that tooling to put granular metered pricing within reach of any company.

