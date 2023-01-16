To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Cult London-based streetwear brand Corteiz is launching its first major brand tie-up. On Monday night, a large Corteiz logo was projected onto the front of Nike’s flagship store on London’s Oxford Street. Passers-by posted it on TikTok, speculating that it was yet another stunt from Corteiz founder Clint419, akin to his past guerrilla pop-up moments on the streets of London or Paris. In fact, it was not a prank. It was a hint at what is to come: Nike has confirmed a collaboration will launch in the coming months.

1 DAY AGO