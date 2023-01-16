Read full article on original website
voguebusiness.com
Fashion braces for more layoffs as brands rightsize teams
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Inflation is high, consumer confidence is low and job losses at fashion companies continue to mount. At the sharp end of the cuts are American retailers that are popular with Gen Z and millennial shoppers thanks to their relative affordability and savvy digital marketing, whose customers are rethinking their budgets.
voguebusiness.com
With Amazon tie-up, Rent the Runway faces sustainability questions
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. In a new partnership with Amazon, Rent the Runway will design and sell clothing through a third-party retailer for the first time, based on feedback from renters on fit. The move, designed to lift Rent the Runway’s brand awareness and inject Amazon with more designer inventory, has raised concerns from sustainability experts, who warn that selling new clothing shifts the rental model’s focus away from circularity and could fuel overproduction and overconsumption.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
A TikTok video that appeared to be posted by a cabin crew member who died in the Nepal plane crash is going viral as people pay tribute to her
A clip appearing to show a cabin crew member who was reportedly on the flight that crashed in Nepal resurfaced as people pay tribute to those who died.
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
voguebusiness.com
Burberry strengthens C-suite as it plots growth
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd is building out the brand’s C-suite team with two new roles, as he forges ahead with his ambitious growth strategy. Giorgio Belloli — who has spent over a decade in luxury, including in senior positions at...
voguebusiness.com
China dents Burberry's sales growth
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Burberry’s same store sales growth slowed to 1 per cent in the third quarter — from 5 per cent in the first half — as a strong performance in Europe only partially offset Covid disruption in China. Sales...
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
voguebusiness.com
‘Massive’ Covid resurgence in China drags on Richemont sales
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Richemont’s sales growth slowed in the third quarter, as a spike in Covid infection rates disrupted trading in China. The Swiss luxury conglomerate’s performance in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 fell short of market expectations: group sales rose by 5 per cent at constant exchange rates, slowing from a 16 per cent increase in the first half.
voguebusiness.com
Corteiz and Nike to launch collaboration
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Cult London-based streetwear brand Corteiz is launching its first major brand tie-up. On Monday night, a large Corteiz logo was projected onto the front of Nike’s flagship store on London’s Oxford Street. Passers-by posted it on TikTok, speculating that it was yet another stunt from Corteiz founder Clint419, akin to his past guerrilla pop-up moments on the streets of London or Paris. In fact, it was not a prank. It was a hint at what is to come: Nike has confirmed a collaboration will launch in the coming months.
voguebusiness.com
Hugo Boss sales reach €3.65 billion in 2022
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Hugo Boss delivered a record €3.65 billion in sales in fiscal 2022, exceeding its full year targets and beating analyst expectations. The fourth quarter was driven by strong demand in EMEA and the Americas, and both bricks-and-mortar retail and wholesale performance.
