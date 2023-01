WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue is pleased to present Shawl for adoption! “Shawl is a sweet boy, around 5 years old, who has been at the shelter since August. He came in as an injured stray and quickly won the hearts of staff and volunteers alike with his sweet personality and “wonky” gait. Throughout his lengthy treatment, he remained as sweet and loving as can be. He has been exposed to other cats and dogs and does very well with both!

WEDDINGTON, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO