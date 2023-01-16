Read full article on original website
citrus farmer
Because we have terrible leadership in california !! We have been talking about climate change for decades but have done nothing for future planning infrastructure!!! Besides build a train to Bakersfield!!!! California is doomed with the priorities of the democrats !!
coloradoboulevard.net
PART 2: Beyond the 710 – A Vision Shapes Up
Caltrans has relinquished the 50-plus acres, known as the North 710 Stub, back to the City of Pasadena. This presents a new opportunity for the City of Pasadena to reintegrate the stub into a future that does not include the 710 Freeway. (Read Part 1) Cooperation among South Pasadena,...
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
outlooknewspapers.com
More Storms to Drench Glendale; Officials Urge Caution
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A cold, rainy, destructive storm passed through Southern California this week, soaking Glendale and leaving residents scrambling for sandbags and avoiding inundated roadways. Another storm is brewing and is anticipated to arrive today and continue through Sunday, according...
Some Orange County residents see beachside flooding
With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded on Tuesday.In the Surfside...
NBC Los Angeles
250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA
Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
California set to get needed break from storms. How long will it last?
A much-needed break from the relentless train of storms from the Pacific is set to unfold across California, and AccuWeather meteorologists believe the pause in major rain and mountain snow events should last through the end of January. During much of late December and the first half of January, storms...
Headlines: A Hike with Goats in the SGV Mountains That Ends with All-You-Can-Eat ‘Goat Tacos’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Valyermo: Angeles Crest Creamery is hosting a goat hike in the San Gabriel Mountains on Saturday, January 28, and...
Storm System Moves Out of LA Area; Dry Days Ahead
Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region Monday, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.
californiaglobe.com
California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms
The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
Storms Drop Over 10 Inches Of Rain On Santa Clarita, Providing New Water Supply
Enough water to sustain over 800,000 people for a year has been collected from rain since the beginning of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced Monday. Multiple winter rain storms that have battered Southern California in recent weeks have led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of ...
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
Storm Damage, Icy Conditions Prompt Road Closures In Santa Clarita
Road conditions brought about by cold and rainy weather has resulted in Los Angeles County Public Works closing several roads in Santa Clarita. In the early morning of Wednesday, Placerita Canyon Road was closed down due to icy conditions on the road and reports of black ice. DRIVE SAFE: With a freeze warning in effect ...
Is California's drought over? Here's what you need to know about rain, snow reservoirs and drought
The year 2023 began with a historic bang — record precipitation and disastrous flooding throughout much of California. Parched watersheds soaked up the first rains, but soon became waterlogged. Runoff accelerated. Sodden hillsides collapsed. Rural levees burst and rivers spilled their banks. Towns went underwater. People died. Meanwhile, the...
Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in
The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
Los Angeles County collects 33 billion gallons of rainwater in recent storms
Good news has surfaced in Los Angeles County’s ongoing battle with water scarcity. The Los Angeles County Public Works Department announced Monday that more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater have been captured in the early months of the California winter storm season. It will be used as drinking water and is enough to supply […]
These are the ‘best’ California cities to live in during 2023, according to Forbes
With its year-round summer like weather, various beaches and iconic landmarks, California can be the ideal place to live — if you can afford it. An October report from Forbes ranked the “best” California cities people should live in during the new year based on key factors, such as a city’s median home price, personal […]
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
pasadenanow.com
Storms Dump Immense Amounts of Water on California, But State Needs ‘New Plumbing’ to Take Advantage, Counteract Drought
The rain and snow storms that have pummeled California for weeks have taken nearly two dozen lives and caused billions of dollars in damages to public and private property. The flip side, however, is that they dropped immense amounts of water on a state that has suffered through severe drought for several years. At one point this month, an astonishing 160,000 cubic feet of water – 1.2 million gallons – was flowing through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta every second. That’s enough water to fill a reservoir the size of Folsom Lake, about 1 million acre-feet, in three days and doesn’t count water falling on other regions, such as Southern California.
foxla.com
'Rent-a-chicken' service gives you a coop, complete with birds, for your own farm-fresh eggs
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that skyrocketing egg prices across the country are prompting many people to perhaps cut back on egg consumption or find alternatives to combat the increasing costs. One such alternative that's gaining traction nationwide is renting your own chickens for your own personal stash of...
