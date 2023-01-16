ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 20

citrus farmer
2d ago

Because we have terrible leadership in california !! We have been talking about climate change for decades but have done nothing for future planning infrastructure!!! Besides build a train to Bakersfield!!!! California is doomed with the priorities of the democrats !!

Reply(9)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradoboulevard.net

PART 2: Beyond the 710 – A Vision Shapes Up

Caltrans has relinquished the 50-plus acres, known as the North 710 Stub, back to the City of Pasadena. This presents a new opportunity for the City of Pasadena to reintegrate the stub into a future that does not include the 710 Freeway. (Read Part 1) Cooperation among South Pasadena,...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

More Storms to Drench Glendale; Officials Urge Caution

First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A cold, rainy, destructive storm passed through Southern California this week, soaking Glendale and leaving residents scrambling for sandbags and avoiding inundated roadways. Another storm is brewing and is anticipated to arrive today and continue through Sunday, according...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Some Orange County residents see beachside flooding

With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors  High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded on Tuesday.In the Surfside...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA

Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms

The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant

At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in

The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pasadenanow.com

Storms Dump Immense Amounts of Water on California, But State Needs ‘New Plumbing’ to Take Advantage, Counteract Drought

The rain and snow storms that have pummeled California for weeks have taken nearly two dozen lives and caused billions of dollars in damages to public and private property. The flip side, however, is that they dropped immense amounts of water on a state that has suffered through severe drought for several years. At one point this month, an astonishing 160,000 cubic feet of water – 1.2 million gallons – was flowing through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta every second. That’s enough water to fill a reservoir the size of Folsom Lake, about 1 million acre-feet, in three days and doesn’t count water falling on other regions, such as Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy