Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Jalon Jones, former Jackson State, B-CU QB headed for Charlotte
Jalon Jones is headed to the FBS level after playing at Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman, with a JUCO stint between. The post Jalon Jones, former Jackson State, B-CU QB headed for Charlotte appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
lakenormanpublications.com
50th anniversary of East Lincoln state championship team being celebrated
DENVER – This winter marks 50 years since East Lincoln’s girls basketball team won the state championship, and the group will be recognized Tuesday night. That Mustangs team was coached by Henry Barkley, who still lives locally and frequently attends East games. The 1972-73 team went 29-0 and was just the second-ever girls basketball state champions in North Carolina, and when there was only one champion from the entire state.
fortmillprepsports.com
Hartsoe ties school record; Jackets pick up first region win
Fort Mill High head boys basketball coach Dwayne Hartsoe tied the school record for wins with 177 Tuesday night as the Jackets beat Spring Valley 70-37 to pick up their first Region 3-5A win of the season. Hartsoe tied the late Jim Walser for most wins in school history. Walser...
‘Pent-up demand’ helps series leaders choose Concord for SuperMotocross playoffs
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte is known as the nation’s motorsports capital. Now, that title is drawing a two-wheeled racing series to the Carolinas. The Super Motocross World Championship will open its first-ever playoff season at zMAX Dragway this fall. NASCAR is the top motorsport in the Carolinas. There is no denying […]
aladygoeswest.com
A look at two years of living in Charlotte (after moving from California)
We’ve been living in Charlotte, North Carolina for two years!. In case you’re new around here, my family and I moved to Charlotte in January 2021, after living in the San Francisco Bay Area in California for eight years. Having lived most of my life in Florida, before California, I found that returning to the East Coast was an easy transition. It was a much easier transition than moving from Orlando, Florida to San Francisco, California, I can tell you that for sure.
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurants
For chicken salad fans in Charlotte, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
power98fm.com
Charlotte Celebrity Hair Braider Typh’s Braids Tells The In’s and Out’s Of The Business
Celebrity hair braider Tiffany Poles stopped through Nolimit Larry & The Morning Maddhouse. Tiffany better known as Typh’s Braids is a braider to the stars here in Charlotte. Typh’s client list includes people like Ted Guinn, Terry Rozier, The Game, and her number one client Allen Iverson. Typh speaks about her first celebrity client and how she spread her business in the celebrity world. She also tells us about getting started in the hair business and the classes she teaches to help others in the industry.
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte pastor will seek election as A.M.E Zion bishop in 2024
Reverend Dwayne A. Walker, of Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church in Charlotte, is running for bishop of the African Methodist Epsicopal Zion Church in 2024. A bishop, Walker told QCity Metro, is the highest position in the AME Zion denomination. Bishops are responsible for assigning pastors to churches and determining...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places for Breakfast in Charlotte North Carolina You Must Try
If you’re looking for the most delicious, exquisite, decadent and tasty breakfast food in Charlotte North Carolina, you can stop looking for you are in the right place!. From delightful French bistros to our favourite diners, and everything in between, we have got you covered. Whether you’re looking for...
addictedtovacation.com
20+ Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Charlotte, North Carolina
Visiting Charlotte can be so much fun since there are lots to see and do. After you exhaust this city, you can take part in day trips from Charlotte. What are some great day trips to take around Charlotte?. Charlotte is a great place to stay while touring North Carolina...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday with rain in the forecast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a gorgeous but cold weekend, temperatures will warm up and we will see a few chances for rain through the end of this week. Monday: Increasing clouds, warmer. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, mild. Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated showers late. We have a...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Charleston, SC
Start your engines and head off from the home of NASCAR towards the historic port city of Charleston, SC. This varied road trip is a great way to get the true Southern experience, complete with amazing hospitality, rich history and breathtaking landscapes. Depending on what you fancy, this drive can include educational stops such as historical museums; or state and national parks with unique landscapes and trails for wildlife and nature lovers.
Does CMS already have its next superintendent lined up?
This story appeared in Ann Doss Helms' weekly education newsletter. Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest news to your inbox first. When I talked to experts about the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s ambitious timetable for finding a permanent superintendent, one of them suggested a scenario that would allow the board to meet its goal of a contract by April.
Bojangles teams with Appalachian Mountain Brewery to launch alcoholic sweet tea
CHARLOTTE — Move over White Claw, here comes Bojangles. The Charlotte-based chicken shop that’s also known for its biscuits and sweet tea is now entering the adult beverage world. Bojangles announced on Tuesday that an alcoholic version of its popular sweet tea is coming to stores soon. Bojangles...
Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
WBTV
Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 17 hours ago. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur discovered on Salisbury bus
"I own three buses," said Pittman. "And what I was trying to do with them, I was trying to get a tiny home out of one of them and then use two of them to create my salon.
Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
WBTV
Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea set to hit shelves in March
Fred Tiess, an instructor at Johnson & Wales University, went through the drawers in the QC Kitchen and let us know what we really need and what we don't. Kristen looked a little skeptical, so Mary promised to make it!. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opens fourth Charlotte location. Updated:...
