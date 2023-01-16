Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette High School Plans 8th Grade Orientation Feb. 15
Marquette Senior High School students will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. to allow the MSHS staff to host Eighth Grade Orientation. Busing will be provided for our 9-12th grade students immediately following our 10:45 a.m. dismissal. Lunch will not be served to high school students.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Internal Medicine Joins Marshfield-Dickinson Hospital
Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates (MIMPA), and Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson have signed a Letter of Intent for the Marquette-based clinic to join Marshfield. The agreement brings Marquette’s most prominent independent healthcare provider practice together with Marshfield to continue to provide the needed Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Pediatric, and...
mibiz.com
‘Power plants to parklands’: Initiative explores public access, clean energy at former Michigan coal plants
A Midwest environmental law group is launching a “major new” initiative this year to work with utilities, municipalities and conservation groups to study the potential reuse of Michigan coal plants as public parkland as well as renewable energy production. The Chicago-based Environmental Law and Policy Center’s (ELPC) “power...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Escanaba Switching To Automated Recycling System
The Escanaba Department of Public Works is going to all automated recycling including commercial. Beginning this week on Wednesday January 18, 2023, recycling will remain the same as normally scheduled. Please make sure the cans are 3 feet apart and at least 2 feet from any objects (buildings, vehicles, trees, poles, fences, and etc.)
wnmufm.org
Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified
MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border
Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
WLUC
Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday morning, the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident the night before Thanksgiving, was arraigned in Marquette County District Court. 55-year-old Steven Laitinen was arraigned on one charge of Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Serious Personal Injury Accident. According to court records, Laitinen...
One killed in crash after pickup’s tire blows out on U.P. highway
DELTA COUNTY, MI -- A 55-year-old Escanaba man was killed Sunday after he was hit by another driver whose tire had blown out. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, troopers were dispatched around 12:34 p.m. to US-2 for reports of a two-car crash. Police eventually determined that a...
Comments / 0