Hermansville, MI

Marquette High School Plans 8th Grade Orientation Feb. 15

Marquette Senior High School students will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. to allow the MSHS staff to host Eighth Grade Orientation. Busing will be provided for our 9-12th grade students immediately following our 10:45 a.m. dismissal. Lunch will not be served to high school students.
MARQUETTE, MI
Marquette Internal Medicine Joins Marshfield-Dickinson Hospital

Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates (MIMPA), and Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson have signed a Letter of Intent for the Marquette-based clinic to join Marshfield. The agreement brings Marquette’s most prominent independent healthcare provider practice together with Marshfield to continue to provide the needed Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Pediatric, and...
MARQUETTE, MI
Escanaba Switching To Automated Recycling System

The Escanaba Department of Public Works is going to all automated recycling including commercial. Beginning this week on Wednesday January 18, 2023, recycling will remain the same as normally scheduled. Please make sure the cans are 3 feet apart and at least 2 feet from any objects (buildings, vehicles, trees, poles, fences, and etc.)
ESCANABA, MI
Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified

MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
MARQUETTE, MI
Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
MARINETTE, WI

