Slater Vance, the son of Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, has issued a public apology for participating in a viral TikTok challenge in which he lied to his parents about Michael B. Jordan suddenly passing away. "I apologize to Michael B. Jordan's entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine," the 16-year-old said in a statement on his Instagram account. "Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don't wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash."

15 DAYS AGO