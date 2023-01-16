Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kjzz.com
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
kjzz.com
Officials warn of uptick in crashes, hazardous driving conditions in Weber Canyon
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the Morgan County Fire and Emergency Medical Systems Department are warning motorists to drive with "extreme caution" if planning to travel through Weber Canyon. Officials reported Saturday shortly after 11 a.m. that authorities of the Morgan Fire and Green Mountain Fire Departments have...
kjzz.com
Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
kjzz.com
Man in critical condition after riding bike into traffic; impairment suspected
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after reportedly attempting to ride a bike across a crosswalk against a red light, authorities said. The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 4500 South and Highland Drive. Sgt. Melody Cutler with...
kjzz.com
Four teens reportedly conduct drive-by shooting in front of Salt Lake police officers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they took four teens into custody Saturday night after witnessing them conduct a drive-by shooting. Authorities reported that this investigation began at 10:30 p.m. when officers with SLCPD's Gang Unit saw a drive-by shooting take...
kjzz.com
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
kjzz.com
Report finds paint can left by portable heater caused 2022 explosion at SLC airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It is now known what exploded at a construction site at the Salt Lake International Airport in November of 2022, injuring two ironworkers, severely burning one of them. An investigative report by the Utah Occupational Safety & Health concluded an aerosol paint can was...
kjzz.com
Millcreek family startled after man escapes hospital, breaks into home
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek family recalls the moment a man who escaped a nearby hospital, broke into their house — all while they were home. Six-year-old Thomas Neville was home relaxing with his family when their dog, Asher, suddenly started barking, and his mom screamed. "I...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police arrest fugitive with illegally possessed firearm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive was arrested this weekend by Salt Lake City officers who said the man had an illegally possessed handgun. The investigation began on Saturday just after 12:40 a.m. when detectives found a car associated with the fugitive, 42-year-old Jose Leon Johnson, near 400 North Pamela Way.
kjzz.com
Ogden police say suspect targeted victims in Sunday morning shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives with the Ogden City Police Department's Investigative Team are reportedly working to gather additional information on a shooting that Sunday morning. Lieutenant Ziegler told 2News that police were dispatched to a parking lot behind 25th Street at 1:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired.
kjzz.com
Main library in downtown Salt Lake closed due to extensive plumbing repairs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Main Library is closed until further notice, according to employees. The library located at 210 East and 400 South was shut down Thursday after a main sewer line experienced critical failure and required extensive repairs. "Our facilities team, alongside plumbing contractors,...
kjzz.com
Man in serious condition after being hit by driver arrested for DUI on shoulder of I-15
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was hospitalized in serious condition after officials said he was struck while working on a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of southbound I-15. Trooper Mike Alexander with Utah Highway Patrol said a disabled vehicle was pulled over on the side of I-15 at Beck Street/US-89, or mile marker 313, on Saturday evening.
kjzz.com
Utah activist reflects on experience marching, working with Dr. King
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The pioneers and participants of the Civil Rights Movement during the era of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are getting up there in age. However, their stories if shared, will live on. The hope is that stories of those including Reverend France Davis, a...
kjzz.com
Suspected road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle crash, rollover on I-15 in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspected road rage incident resulted in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 in Midvale. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said they received calls about two vehicles driving erratically on southbound I-15 near milepost 296 around 5 p.m. Roden said it appeared drivers...
kjzz.com
Friends of victim killed in hit-and-run crash ask driver to come forward
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The friends of the victim in a deadly hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash has asked the driver to turn themselves in. Over the weekend, 31-year-old Brandon Maher was killed when police said he was walking through a crosswalk and was hit. The incident happened around 1:40...
kjzz.com
Park City businesses get boost from crowds returning for Sundance Film Festival
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — After two years of going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic Sundance Film Festival is back and expanding in Utah. Not only is the festival back in-person, but screenings are also available online, at the Gateway MegaPlex in Salt Lake City, and Sundance Mountain Resort.
kjzz.com
21-year-old charged with murder in connection to Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A 21-year-old man was charged with murder Friday following the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old near an Ogden intersection. Police were called to reports of shots fired near 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard on Tuesday a short time after 5:30 p.m. As officers arrived, they...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police arrest teen, one other accused of robbing victim at gunpoint
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were recently arrested in relation to a Salt Lake City robbery that took place at knifepoint. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that they were assisted by the Central Division Bike Squad to take 20-year-old Landon Erevia and 18-year-old Drew Atha into custody on aggravated robbery charges.
kjzz.com
Performing arts center evacuated during screening for Sundance Film Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials said three unrelated medical incidents led to the evacuation of a Salt Lake City performing arts center during a screening for the Sundance Film Festival. They said the incidents occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.
Comments / 0