SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was hospitalized in serious condition after officials said he was struck while working on a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of southbound I-15. Trooper Mike Alexander with Utah Highway Patrol said a disabled vehicle was pulled over on the side of I-15 at Beck Street/US-89, or mile marker 313, on Saturday evening.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO