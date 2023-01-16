Read full article on original website
Crews, volunteers work to plow Denver's residential streets
DENVER — After a big snowstorm, residents in the West Washington Park neighborhood like Dan Rose are used to the sidewalks and roads being filled with snow. “I mean what makes it kind of tough is you know this weather is like the ice on the intersections and the crosswalks, trying to get across," Rose said.
Denver planned to open rec centers for snow. Then the city closed them due to weather
DENVER — Denver's recreation centers were supposed to open Wednesday as warming shelters. The city made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday afternoon saying the doors would be open during regular business hours for people who need a place to warm up. The same thing was mentioned in a late-night tweet by the city on Tuesday.
Colorado road conditions: Snow leads to messy commute
DENVER — Another round of snow led to a mess on Colorado's roads on Wednesday. The cold front that brought an initial blast of snow Tuesday evening will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains into late Wednesday. Roads across the region were icy,...
Volunteers needed to help shovel sidewalks in Denver
DENVER — Sidewalks across Colorado have been covered with snow and ice for weeks. Just as they were starting to melt, Tuesday night they’ll start getting even worse. As another storm hits the Denver area, the city is looking for hundreds more volunteers to be a part of a program that helps shovel snow for people who can't do it themselves.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
With heavy snow predicted, emergency shelter systems activated across metro
COLORADO, USA — With a significant amount of snowfall expected for the Denver metro area, severe weather shelters are being opened to protect some of the most vulnerable community members from the snow and cold. Denver recreation centers. Denver Parks and Recreation will open all of its currently operating...
Cycling in a winter wonderland
Denver got its biggest January snow in 30 years. That wasn't going to keep people inside.
Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals
DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
Stolen pair of prized pigs found in Commerce City
DENVER — Tanya Lee said over the past 48 hours, she has gone from living a nightmare to having her prayers answered. On Saturday, Lee, her husband and their three sons arrived in Denver from their home in Washington state to show their prized pigs, Doug and Roger, at the National Western Stock Show.
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — Hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while a winter storm sits over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, 262 flights were canceled at DIA and 33 flights were delayed on Wednesday at DIA, according to FlightAware. Affected...
Kids come up with creative names for City of Brighton's snowplows
BRIGHTON, Colo. — In Brighton, the city has unique names for all of the big machines they use to clear the streets. The names provide some fun for the hard-working people who drive them. "The long hours, the long shifts, sometimes there are some guys here who have pulled...
Denver's snowplow plan this week will include residential streets, city says
DENVER — A new round of winter weather is headed to Colorado at the start of the week, bringing several inches of snow to the Denver metro area and more than a foot to some mountain areas. While snow is an expected part of winter in Colorado, many new...
How this week's snow could impact Denver drivers
DENVER — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder warned incoming winter weather will impact roads starting Tuesday night through the Wednesday evening commutes. The heaviest of the snow will likely fall before dawn Wednesday, with heavy snow at times through the Wednesday morning commute. Snow will continue throughout the day Wednesday, meaning roads will likely stay slick most (if not all) of the day.
WATCH: Steve Staeger spent some of his snow day scaring small children
DENVER — Few spots are more fun for kids on a snow day than a sledding hill, but when a 9NEWS crew showed up to a Denver hill on Wednesday morning, some of the younger sledders weren't too thrilled about it. Reporter Steve Staeger and photographer Corky Scholl got...
Kids spend a snow day at the National Western Stock Show
DENVER — When the weather outside isn't fit for man, it's time to go see the beasts. That's exactly what Jillian Flynn did on Wednesday when she spent her snow day at the National Western Stock Show. The petting zoo sure beats math class, she said. "This is way...
Denver has first 5 p.m. sunset of the year
DENVER — Now that the Winter Solstice has passed, the Centennial State continues to gain precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Summer Solstice in June. The 5:01 p.m. sunset on Monday, Jan. 16, will be the first in the 5 p.m. hour since Nov. 5, 2022. This...
Rainbow Kitten Surprise announces Colorado concerts
DENVER — Rainbow Kitten Surprise has booked four summer concerts in Colorado. The alternative band will perform at Dillon Amphitheater on Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3. Rainbow Kitten Surprise will also headline Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Tuesday.
Winter Storm Warning in Denver: Heavy, wet snow on the way
DENVER — A new round of winter weather will move into Colorado at the start of the week, bringing several inches of snow to the Denver metro area and more than a foot to some mountain areas. The incoming cold front has prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to...
Stolen pigs, vehicle recovered safely
DENVER — A truck and trailer containing two show pigs that was stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show have been recovered safely. The Denver Police Department (DPD) shared the update in a tweet Tuesday morning but did not say where they were found.
115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home
DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
