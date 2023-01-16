PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A charter school based out of Pueblo and known for online learning is currently facing discrimination claims after a lawsuit was filed in federal court earlier this month. Three former employees at GOAL Academy claim their former employer discriminated against them because they are Hispanic. The three say the charter school’s The post Former employees file federal discrimination lawsuit against GOAL Academy appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO