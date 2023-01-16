ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

9NEWS

Jury convicts Highlands Ranch doctor in PPP fraud case

DENVER — A jury convicted a Highlands Ranch doctor last week on several federal counts after he was indicted in 2021 and accused of stealing nearly $300,000 from three COVID-19 relief programs. Dr. Francis Joseph, was initially indicted on the following four counts:. Theft in connection with health care.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
KKTV

Man and woman arrested in Colorado Springs days after a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested following a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The initial incident involving deputies occurred on Jan. 12 when two suspects fled from an area in Cimarron Hills in unincorporated El Paso County. The driver in the suspect vehicle reportedly drove into oncoming traffic before deputies called off the chase.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, following Governor Polis's State of the State, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers joined two other mayors in a call for changes to address a reported statewide rise in crime. An open letter signed by Suthers, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, touches on the rise in The post Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Former employees file federal discrimination lawsuit against GOAL Academy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A charter school based out of Pueblo and known for online learning is currently facing discrimination claims after a lawsuit was filed in federal court earlier this month. Three former employees at GOAL Academy claim their former employer discriminated against them because they are Hispanic. The three say the charter school’s The post Former employees file federal discrimination lawsuit against GOAL Academy appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
beckersasc.com

Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds

Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County January 12, 2023 Edition

Lloyd Crum, date of birth September 9, 1986 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, vehicular eluding and unlawful display of license plate. Bond was $4,000. Jason Zane Caldwell, date of birth...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs Police: Suspects with multiple felony warrants arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were arrested after a citizen reported them in connection to catalytic converter thefts. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for service regarding the theft of catalytic converters around 11:50 a.m. The citizen told police the suspects were in a parked RV in the 1500 block of N. Walnut St.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested months after man fatally shot in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect was arrested this week in connection with a fatal shooting last June in Aurora. Darrion Rouse, 28, faces a charge of first-degree murder related to the death of Jeremiah Lashae Quashawn Cannady on June 23. Rouse was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.
AURORA, CO
KXRM

Police: Suspects wanted in Cañon City thefts

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for suspects in three different thefts that happened in the area. Their pictures and suspected thefts are listed below. The first suspect is being sought on suspicion of stealing money from the Hampton Inn in Cañon City, on Dec. 31, 2022. The second […]
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO

Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Labor trafficking in Colorado: What to look out for

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s a crime that knows no bounds. “It’s a problem nationally, I don’t think Colorado is an outlier necessarily,” said Nathan Schilling, Resident Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations. And it can happen anywhere, in any community, and to just about anyone. “They’re into exploiting people and they don’t have any […]
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter. The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Person stabbed after argument, police investigating

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was stabbed after an argument over personal property, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police say on Monday, Jan. 16 around 7:20 p.m. officers were called to a business located at the 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue near North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard, about a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Mayor of Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency that'll take effect Wednesday evening. According to a press release, the declaration commences at 5 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions The post Pueblo Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
