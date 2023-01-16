Read full article on original website
Related
Jury convicts Highlands Ranch doctor in PPP fraud case
DENVER — A jury convicted a Highlands Ranch doctor last week on several federal counts after he was indicted in 2021 and accused of stealing nearly $300,000 from three COVID-19 relief programs. Dr. Francis Joseph, was initially indicted on the following four counts:. Theft in connection with health care.
KKTV
Mom of missing Colorado Springs woman pleads for help and support ahead of murder trial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Jepsy Amaga Kallungi has not been seen or heard from since 2019, and her mother is fighting to be in Colorado Springs in time for the murder trial for Dane Kallungi. Dane Kallungi had a pre-trial readiness conference in El Paso County court Tuesday. His...
Jury finds man guilty of strangling wife in Centennial library restroom
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 17, 2023. (Castlewood, Colo.) A 12-person jury found Jesus Gonzalez-Fierro, 38, guilty of killing his wife in the restroom of the Castlewood Library.
cpr.org
Colorado Springs is taking steps to improve the relationship between citizens and the police. But some remain skeptical
John Christiansen is not afraid to push for change. "We have this culture both in Colorado Springs and in the United States, that we just need cops as a solution to every social problem. We need to rethink that attitude," he said. Christiansen is a social activist and organizer with...
KKTV
Man and woman arrested in Colorado Springs days after a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested following a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The initial incident involving deputies occurred on Jan. 12 when two suspects fled from an area in Cimarron Hills in unincorporated El Paso County. The driver in the suspect vehicle reportedly drove into oncoming traffic before deputies called off the chase.
coloradopolitics.com
Douglas County judge's 'abduction prevention' measures against father overturned
A Douglas County judge did not follow state law during divorce proceedings when he placed restrictions on a father's ability to travel abroad with his children, Colorado's second-highest court decided last week. In finalizing the divorce between Basil Badawiyeh and Michelle Mary Badawiyeh, District Court Judge Andrew Baum ordered that...
Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, following Governor Polis's State of the State, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers joined two other mayors in a call for changes to address a reported statewide rise in crime. An open letter signed by Suthers, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, touches on the rise in The post Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime appeared first on KRDO.
Former employees file federal discrimination lawsuit against GOAL Academy
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A charter school based out of Pueblo and known for online learning is currently facing discrimination claims after a lawsuit was filed in federal court earlier this month. Three former employees at GOAL Academy claim their former employer discriminated against them because they are Hispanic. The three say the charter school’s The post Former employees file federal discrimination lawsuit against GOAL Academy appeared first on KRDO.
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
beckersasc.com
Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds
Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County January 12, 2023 Edition
Lloyd Crum, date of birth September 9, 1986 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, vehicular eluding and unlawful display of license plate. Bond was $4,000. Jason Zane Caldwell, date of birth...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police: Suspects with multiple felony warrants arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were arrested after a citizen reported them in connection to catalytic converter thefts. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for service regarding the theft of catalytic converters around 11:50 a.m. The citizen told police the suspects were in a parked RV in the 1500 block of N. Walnut St.
Suspect arrested months after man fatally shot in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect was arrested this week in connection with a fatal shooting last June in Aurora. Darrion Rouse, 28, faces a charge of first-degree murder related to the death of Jeremiah Lashae Quashawn Cannady on June 23. Rouse was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.
Police: Suspects wanted in Cañon City thefts
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for suspects in three different thefts that happened in the area. Their pictures and suspected thefts are listed below. The first suspect is being sought on suspicion of stealing money from the Hampton Inn in Cañon City, on Dec. 31, 2022. The second […]
KRDO
Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
Labor trafficking in Colorado: What to look out for
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s a crime that knows no bounds. “It’s a problem nationally, I don’t think Colorado is an outlier necessarily,” said Nathan Schilling, Resident Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations. And it can happen anywhere, in any community, and to just about anyone. “They’re into exploiting people and they don’t have any […]
KKTV
MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter. The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
Person stabbed after argument, police investigating
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was stabbed after an argument over personal property, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police say on Monday, Jan. 16 around 7:20 p.m. officers were called to a business located at the 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue near North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard, about a […]
Pueblo Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Mayor of Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency that'll take effect Wednesday evening. According to a press release, the declaration commences at 5 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions The post Pueblo Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency appeared first on KRDO.
State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 1