Wicked Batter Café is a local Jacksonville restaurant that focuses on providing quality baked goods and exceptional service to all of their customers. Family owned and operated. They prepare just about everything in house. Wicked Batter Café does not use fillers, preservatives or any ingredient that is not up to their standards. They strictly regulate what goes into the products to ensure that you are receiving only the highest quality baked goods. The food that isn’t prepared in house comes from Florida vendors that share the same philosophy that they ensure to up hold. They also provide wholesale and special orders for just about anything.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO