Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Related
Parlor Doughnuts Opening in Jacksonville Beach
This will become the chain's 10th Florida location, serving up fresh baked goods and coffee.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Slim Chickens plans first Jacksonville restaurant in Glen Kernan Park
Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based wings and tenders chain, intends to open in Glen Kernan Park at northwest Hodges and Butler boulevards. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a 2,800-square-foot Slim Chickens with a drive-thru. The restaurant would seat 106 customers. Maverick Engineering of Saint Johns is the civil...
Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez, Mike Buresh voted ‘Best of Jax’ in Folio Weekly poll
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Action News Jax personalities were recognized in Folio Weekly’s 2022 “Best of Jax” readers poll. Anchor Dawn Lopez was named “Best TV Anchor” and Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh was named “Best Weather Forecaster.”. Folio is a weekly local entertainment...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A plans new North Jacksonville restaurant
Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. wants to build a restaurant in North Jacksonville and renovate a location in OakLeaf Town Center. The two are among several new and renovated stores planned in the Jacksonville area by the chicken sandwich and tenders company. In North Jacksonville, Chick-fil-A wants to build a 5,000-square-foot restaurant...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Panera Bread preparing for Philips Highway restaurant
Panera Bread intends to build-out a restaurant in the shell of a new building at 7177 Philips Highway, at Bonneval Road near Butler Boulevard. No contractor is listed for the estimated $450,000 build-out of the 3,650-square-foot building, designed with interior seating and a drive-thru. The city is reviewing the tenant...
anglerschannel.com
Sportsman’s Warehouse Jacksonville Grand Opening video
The AnglersChannel crew was onsite at the grand opening of the Sportsman’s Warehouse in Jacksonville. Come join us as we give you a peek at this new one stop outdoors store in northern Florida.
Event guide: Celebrate MLK Jr. Day around the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — What act of service will you do Monday?. On this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, people across the First Coast will be volunteering and reflecting on how they can further the civil rights leader's legacy. From parades to silent marches to free activities, a lot is going on in our towns.
News4Jax.com
Phone lines open at WJXT on Thursday for Wolfson Children’s Challenge Telethon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Wolfson Children’s Challenge Telethon returns on Thursday, Jan. 19 to raise money to help local children battling life-threatening illnesses. WJXT is partnering with Wolfson Children’s Hospital to host the all-day telethon at Channel 4 studios. It begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 11:30 p.m.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice building out on Hendricks near San Marco
The city is reviewing a permit application for Jeremiah’s Italian Ice at 4434 Hendricks Ave. Adkins Construction LLC is the contractor for the tenant improvements in 1,530 square feet in the Miramar area near San Marco. Doherty Sommers Architects Engineers is the architect. Jeremiahsice.com says Jeremiah’s Ice of San...
News4Jax.com
Wicked Batter Cafe has re-opened!
Wicked Batter Café is a local Jacksonville restaurant that focuses on providing quality baked goods and exceptional service to all of their customers. Family owned and operated. They prepare just about everything in house. Wicked Batter Café does not use fillers, preservatives or any ingredient that is not up to their standards. They strictly regulate what goes into the products to ensure that you are receiving only the highest quality baked goods. The food that isn’t prepared in house comes from Florida vendors that share the same philosophy that they ensure to up hold. They also provide wholesale and special orders for just about anything.
More people in Duval starting backyard chicken coops amid high egg prices, farmer says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People are scrambling to avoid high egg prices and more are apparently opting to raise chickens in their backyards. A Duval County chicken farmer says the number of people coming to his farm looking to start raising chickens has increased at least 20 percent in the last month.
CSX responds to swastika projected onto Downtown Jacksonville building
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hate speech is appearing in Jacksonville. On Saturday, a photo surfaced on multiple social media platforms showing a swastika projected onto the CSX building in Downtown Jacksonville. “CSX condemns in the strongest terms the antisemitic symbol depicted in the images of our building on January 14,"...
News4Jax.com
CSX condemns hateful image that appeared on side of its headquarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CSX is condemning hateful displays that purportedly appeared on the side of the company’s building downtown during the Jacksonville Jaguars game last weekend. A swastika and cross were seen projected on the side of the building in a photo that was shared widely on Reddit.
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: MLK parade in downtown Fernandina
Nassau County MLK parade It was a beautiful day for the MLK Parade today in downtown Fernandina. (Nassau County)
More than 200 groups and organizations participate in Jacksonville’s MLK Day Parade
JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s MLK Day Parade continues to grow every year! This year, organizers say there were double the amount of groups who signed up to participate, and they had 10,000 shirts to distribute to everyone who attended. The annual parade to honor civil rights leader Reverend...
JFRD extracts sunken car from pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
'I think God used me as a vessel': Lil Duval talks recovery after accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icon Lil Duval learned a powerful lesson after a scary experience put him in the hospital in July. On July 27, the entertainer, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video of himself being wheeled away on a gurney on his social media. Powell...
Climate change report reveals concerning trends for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Folks living on Black Hammock Island have gotten used to seeing rezoning signs lining Cedar Point Road. A developer is trying, yet again, to add nearly 100 homes to a 50 acre chunk. Some city leaders are hoping a new report plays a role in the...
News4Jax.com
Hundreds attend Jacksonville’s 42nd Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s 42nd parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held on Monday. The event celebrated King’s life and message of equality, opportunity and service to others. People from all walks of life attended the parade in Downtown Jacksonville. The parade — which will...
News4Jax.com
Tell us: What do you think about the end of maternity care at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital has dwindled as alternative options for maternity care have increased in the region, the hospital said.
