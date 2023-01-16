ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Slim Chickens plans first Jacksonville restaurant in Glen Kernan Park

Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based wings and tenders chain, intends to open in Glen Kernan Park at northwest Hodges and Butler boulevards. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a 2,800-square-foot Slim Chickens with a drive-thru. The restaurant would seat 106 customers. Maverick Engineering of Saint Johns is the civil...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A plans new North Jacksonville restaurant

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. wants to build a restaurant in North Jacksonville and renovate a location in OakLeaf Town Center. The two are among several new and renovated stores planned in the Jacksonville area by the chicken sandwich and tenders company. In North Jacksonville, Chick-fil-A wants to build a 5,000-square-foot restaurant...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Panera Bread preparing for Philips Highway restaurant

Panera Bread intends to build-out a restaurant in the shell of a new building at 7177 Philips Highway, at Bonneval Road near Butler Boulevard. No contractor is listed for the estimated $450,000 build-out of the 3,650-square-foot building, designed with interior seating and a drive-thru. The city is reviewing the tenant...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice building out on Hendricks near San Marco

The city is reviewing a permit application for Jeremiah’s Italian Ice at 4434 Hendricks Ave. Adkins Construction LLC is the contractor for the tenant improvements in 1,530 square feet in the Miramar area near San Marco. Doherty Sommers Architects Engineers is the architect. Jeremiahsice.com says Jeremiah’s Ice of San...
News4Jax.com

Wicked Batter Cafe has re-opened!

Wicked Batter Café is a local Jacksonville restaurant that focuses on providing quality baked goods and exceptional service to all of their customers. Family owned and operated. They prepare just about everything in house. Wicked Batter Café does not use fillers, preservatives or any ingredient that is not up to their standards. They strictly regulate what goes into the products to ensure that you are receiving only the highest quality baked goods. The food that isn’t prepared in house comes from Florida vendors that share the same philosophy that they ensure to up hold. They also provide wholesale and special orders for just about anything.
Action News Jax

JFRD extracts sunken car from pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
News4Jax.com

Tell us: What do you think about the end of maternity care at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital has dwindled as alternative options for maternity care have increased in the region, the hospital said.
