How to watch Bulls vs. Pistons in Paris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who’s ready for some basketball by the Eiffel Tower?. The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons have packed their bags and used their passports for an international showdown in Paris. The matchup marks the NBA’s first game in Paris since January 2020 and the second outside of the U.S. and Canada this year. The Miami Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs 111-101 in the league’s Mexico City Game on Dec. 17.

DETROIT, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO