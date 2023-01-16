Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Related
1 wounded, 1 arrested after shooting at Huntington Beach park
A man was injured in a shooting at a Huntington Beach park early Wednesday, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. at the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive, Lt. Roman Altenbach of the Huntington Beach Police Department said. The victim was found with a gunshot wound […]
Orange County man fatally shot pulled gun, according to Seal Beach police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said Tuesday. Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach, a police […]
newsantaana.com
Three Fountain Valley home invasion robbery suspects were arrested after a police pursuit
The Fountain Valley Police responded to a home invasion robbery on Tuesday, January 17, at the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne, at 2:48 a.m. The police officers determined that several suspects had entered the home. The suspects assaulted the victim, stole property from the victim’s residence, including two vehicles, and then fled from the scene.
newsantaana.com
Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication
Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
2 bicyclists killed by suspected DUI driver in Rancho Cucamonga
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both...
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested following shooting incident in San Bernardino
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Maple Street and Marvin Drive for a call for service regarding a shooting, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 17. Dispatch...
Mongols gang member could be free in weeks after sentencing in killing of Pomona SWAT officer
After more than eight years and two trials, the man who killed a Pomona police officer during a search warrant execution in San Gabriel was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but questions are being raised about two jurors.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont police search for shooting suspect
The Beaumont Police Department is investigating and seeking a suspect in a no-injury shooting incident on Beaumont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to a police report, at 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department dispatch received reports of gunshots fired in the area of Ninth Street and Beaumont Avenue. Officers assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) quickly responded and located three 9mm casings.
KTLA.com
Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May
A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
KTLA.com
Inglewood police searching for shoplifter who pepper sprayed store employee
The Inglewood Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who pepper-sprayed an employee at a Target store while shoplifting last month. It happened on Dec. 15, around 8:10 p.m., at a Target store on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. Police say the man loaded up...
Orange County man arrested in connection with fatal South LA street takeover crash
An Orange County man was tracked down and arrested in New Mexico in connection with a street racing crash in South Los Angeles that killed a woman on Christmas Day.
foxla.com
Police investigating bomb threat at Burbank elementary school
BURBANK, Calif. - Authorities searched a Burbank elementary school Wednesday after a caller reported a bomb on campus, and determined that the threat was false, police said. The incident temporarily disrupted classes at Joaquin Miller Elementary School, 720 E. Providencia Ave., the Burbank Police Department reported. "This morning, around 8:20...
Motorcyclist killed in North County crash
A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon following a North County crash, said the Carlsbad Police Department.
Irvine man dies after Seal Beach officer-involved shooting
Seal Beach police officers responding to a report of a suspicious person fatally shot an Irvine man Monday night.At about 9:36 p.m., Seal Beach police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Old Ranch Road.Arriving officers located a man and confronted him. Police said the man produced a gun, whereupon an officer-involved shooting occurred.The man, described as a 47-year-old Irvine resident, was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.No officers were injured.Seal Beach police and Orange County sheriff's personnel were on scene investigating Tuesday morning.
Convicted killer now charged with murder of Camarillo plumber found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
A convicted killer released two years ago is now being charged with the murder of a Camarillo plumber who went missing last summer and was found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains. Investigators said he was murdered for financial gain.
Man shot while walking in West Long Beach, police say
Officers responded at around 5:53 a.m. to a local hospital after the man arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body, police said. The post Man shot while walking in West Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Man shot and killed by Seal Beach PD officers
A man was shot and wounded by police in Seal Beach on Monday, Jan. 16. He later died at an area hospital.
foxla.com
Keenan Anderson: Community demands justice for man who died after LAPD shocked him with Taser 6 times
LOS ANGELES - Family and friends of Keenan Anderson who gathered with community members in front of Los Angeles City Hall had one simple message Tuesday — he didn't deserve to die. Anderson, a 31-year-old high school English teacher working in Washington, D.C., died in LAPD custody after he...
vvng.com
Fatal Tesla crash on Bear Valley Road was intentional, driver identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver of a Tesla killed in an “intentional” crash Tuesday night on Bear Valley Road as Dillon A. Vieira, a resident of Hesperia. Just after 8:00 pm, on January 17, 2023, 26-year-old Vieira was...
Charges likely against mom who allegedly fled with kids into Mexico
Felony charges may be filed later this week against a 41-year-old Menifee woman suspected of fleeing with her two children and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture before her arrest.
Comments / 0