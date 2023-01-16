Seal Beach police officers responding to a report of a suspicious person fatally shot an Irvine man Monday night.At about 9:36 p.m., Seal Beach police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Old Ranch Road.Arriving officers located a man and confronted him. Police said the man produced a gun, whereupon an officer-involved shooting occurred.The man, described as a 47-year-old Irvine resident, was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.No officers were injured.Seal Beach police and Orange County sheriff's personnel were on scene investigating Tuesday morning.

SEAL BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO