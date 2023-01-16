ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norco, CA

KTLA

1 wounded, 1 arrested after shooting at Huntington Beach park

A man was injured in a shooting at a Huntington Beach park early Wednesday, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. at the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive, Lt. Roman Altenbach of the Huntington Beach Police Department said. The victim was found with a gunshot wound […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication

Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
TUSTIN, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont police search for shooting suspect

The Beaumont Police Department is investigating and seeking a suspect in a no-injury shooting incident on Beaumont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to a police report, at 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department dispatch received reports of gunshots fired in the area of Ninth Street and Beaumont Avenue. Officers assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) quickly responded and located three 9mm casings.
BEAUMONT, CA
KTLA.com

Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May

A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Police investigating bomb threat at Burbank elementary school

BURBANK, Calif. - Authorities searched a Burbank elementary school Wednesday after a caller reported a bomb on campus, and determined that the threat was false, police said. The incident temporarily disrupted classes at Joaquin Miller Elementary School, 720 E. Providencia Ave., the Burbank Police Department reported. "This morning, around 8:20...
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Irvine man dies after Seal Beach officer-involved shooting

Seal Beach police officers responding to a report of a suspicious person fatally shot an Irvine man Monday night.At about 9:36 p.m., Seal Beach police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Old Ranch Road.Arriving officers located a man and confronted him. Police said the man produced a gun, whereupon an officer-involved shooting occurred.The man, described as a 47-year-old Irvine resident, was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.No officers were injured.Seal Beach police and Orange County sheriff's personnel were on scene investigating Tuesday morning.    
SEAL BEACH, CA

