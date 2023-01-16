Read full article on original website
Feel the Love and Network at the Valentine’s Pop-Up Shop Event in Killeen, Texas
Love is in the air in Killeen, Texas, and so is the spirit of networking and business moguls being built. Events with Amey has done it again by giving all Central Texas entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their talents, and you can get your business involved. COME OUT AND SHOWCASE...
KWTX
City of Waco to consider welcoming new smoking lounges to town
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is considering allowing new cigar lounges and hookah lounges and bars to come to town. The difference between the two is hookah lounges do not sell alcohol while hookah bars do. Back in 2015 the city adopted a smoking ordinance that banned...
fox44news.com
Body found behind a restaurant in Waco
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode. A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue. Police...
Waco gathers for 31st Annual MLK Candlelight Vigil
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Waco community has been celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in many ways. It was a huge turnout during Monday night’s 37th annual MLK Candlelight Vigil held at Bridge Street Plaza. The vigil set a perfect example for how far we’ve come in society; […]
fox44news.com
Family Promise of Bell County Opens Promise House
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — At today’s ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening, The Family Promise of Bell County Board Members and Leaders, shared their testimonies of hard-work and long term efforts of bringing the Promise House into fruition for those in need. Graduate of the Promise House...
Chip and Joanna Gaines Collaborators in Waco Shut Down Business: ‘We Have Discovered Our Limits’
Chip and Joanna Gaines' friends and collaborators, Kelly and Clint Harp, are closing the doors to their furniture business in Waco, Texas. Here's why.
News Channel 25
Male body discovered behind Rosa's Café in Waco: Police
WACO, Texas — A male body has been discovered outside a Central Texas restaurant, police said. Around 5:06 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to Rosa's Café on reports of a "questionable death," according to the Waco Police Department. Police said they found the male victim deceased and...
KWTX
Waco staple George’s on hand to serve crazy wings during Gov. Abbott’s inauguration at state capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas restaurant was one of only 10 independent eateries chosen around the state of Texas to cook for the inauguration of Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. George’s Restaurant in Waco was set up on the lawn on the State Capitol in...
New Chick-fil-a coming to Bellmead
BELLMEAD, Texas — A Chick-fil-a location is finally coming to the suburbs of Bellmead. The city announced that a breaking ground ceremony for the new construction of a Chick-fil-a next to an American bank. The ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday at the home of the future location,...
KWTX
Central Texas business rescues cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours was rescued thanks to a local business going above and beyond. Mosby Land Management Service in Chilton advertises everything from land clearing to demolition and road building to dirt work, but they don’t list cat rescues.
KWTX
Health coverage for thousands of Central Texans in jeopardy amid unresolved contract negotiations
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ascension Texas health care network and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are locked in ongoing contract negotiations that, if unresolved by the end of January, could affect the coverage of thousands of Central Texans. Ascension Texas, parent company of facilities in Waco, Austin...
TxDOT to close parts of EB Highway 6 in Waco for the summer
WACO, Texas — Starting Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close off parts of Highway 6 in Waco for the summer to continue the next phase on its Mall-to-Mall project. Here's what will be closed:. Highway 6 eastbound at the Bagby Avenue off-ramp. Highway 6 eastbound...
Bellmead asks for input on plan to turn empty lot into Little League fields
Bellmead city councilmembers met with residents on Tuesday to discuss the potential of reviving Dugger Field to implement new little League Fields.
Popeye’s Employees In Temple, Texas Searching For Unpaid Wages
Some individuals in Central Texas are still searching for answers in the new year. Recently, KXXV has put a spotlight on the Popeye's located on West Adams Street. The business is currently under scrutiny for it's handling of paying employees. One employee even took to social media to proclaim the...
KWTX
Waco city council approves new smoking ordinance
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - New hookah lounges and cigar bars can come to Waco after tonight’s unanimous decision from the city council. Development services director, Clint Peters, said this could bring more business to Waco following requests to change the ordinance. “There were some requests from some possible business...
KWTX
Handgun found in backpack of teen intruder at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Administrators at Waco High School found a gun inside the backpack of a 16-year-old intruder who was on campus Wednesday morning, Waco High School Principal Sterlin McGruder confirmed in a letter to parents. “The Waco ISD Police Department took the male intruder into custody and criminal...
fox44news.com
Robots delivering food on the Baylor campus
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Food delivery robots can now be seen scurrying around the Baylor University campus. Grubhub and Starship Technologies have rolled out their robot food delivery service with Starships fleet of 20 autonomous, on-demand robots delivering from seven campus eateries at this time: Panda Express, Steakn Shake, two Starbucks locations, Which Wich, Moes and Rising Roll.
fox44news.com
Man gets 30 years in 2019 Killeen murder
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with a 2019 murder. Eric David Madden has remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest along with three others in the death of Luis Angel Santiago. He was sentenced...
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day of service
TEMPLE, Texas — For many, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not just a day off from work. It's a day of community, family and service. In 1994, U.S. Congress designated the holiday as a national day of service, marking the third Monday in January every year as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service.
KWTX
Waco police investigating after vandals seen damaging mailboxes
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vandals targeted at least five mailboxes in Waco earlier this month and police are asking for help identifying the suspects. A police spokesperson confirmed to KWTX that officers were dispatched to investigate a theft at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. A mailbox was taken near...
