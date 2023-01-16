ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Spain tourism hotspots issued with snow, ice and wind weather warnings

Many parts of Spain relied upon by Britons for mild winter weather are set to be hit by extreme winds and even snow this week.Storm Gerard hit the Mediterranean country on Monday, with Spain’s weather agency Aemet issuing yellow or amber weather alerts for 40 different provinces, reported the English-language Spanish website SUR. The country has 52 provinces in total.It will be quickly followed by Storm Fien, said Aemet, bringing snow and ice to multiple provinces.Places affected include Malaga, Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia, all popular travel spots for British holidaymakers year-round.The heaviest snow and ice is forecast for the northeastern...
The Independent

Ice and sub-zero temperatures due overnight as agencies work to combat floods

Ice and snow are on the way for much of the UK while a “huge operation” is under way to contain flooding in areas affected by recent rain.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice across the centre of the UK covering all four nations, hundreds of flood warnings are in place, and temperatures are due to drop below zero in most places overnight.Snow showers are predicted to hit northern areas on Sunday evening, with hill snow developing in central areas and rain sweeping the south.Temperatures are expected to drop overnight to minus 2C in London, minus 1C...
The Independent

In Pictures: Snow creates winter wonderland for some but floods hit travel plans

A cold snap will see snow and ice continue to cause disruption in parts of the UK over the coming days, the Met Office has warned.It comes after wintry conditions moved in from the Arctic over the weekend, with people in areas such as Hexham, Northumberland, waking up to settled snow.The rest of the week is predicted to be cold with patchy showers, particularly in northern areas, until temperatures rise at the weekend.While the snow may have presented a picture postcard scene for some, others were dealing with flooded roads following days of heavy rain.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?

Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Forecast for ice and wind in Pacific Northwest makes preparation top priority

Freezing rain, frigid temperatures and strong Columbia River Gorge winds are forecast to hit the Pacific Northwest starting Thursday and continuing through Friday. Pacific Power is preparing for possible electric service outages. “Wintery blasts can be unpredictable and lead to power outages,” said Allen Berreth, vice president, operations. “We are always prepared to respond with crews at the ready to repair damage as fast as possible and reduce the amount of time any customer is without service. We are staging personnel and equipment to respond...
OREGON STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US

By Rob Shackelford, Elizabeth Wolfe and Monica Garrett, CNN An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much The post I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US appeared first on KION546.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE

