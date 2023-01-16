Ice and snow are on the way for much of the UK while a “huge operation” is under way to contain flooding in areas affected by recent rain.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice across the centre of the UK covering all four nations, hundreds of flood warnings are in place, and temperatures are due to drop below zero in most places overnight.Snow showers are predicted to hit northern areas on Sunday evening, with hill snow developing in central areas and rain sweeping the south.Temperatures are expected to drop overnight to minus 2C in London, minus 1C...

3 DAYS AGO