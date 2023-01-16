Read full article on original website
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
"Ya’ll gotta be better than that."
Warriors Star Draymond Green Finally Reveals What Caused His Pre-Season Fight With Jordan Poole
Draymond gets brutally honest on his mindset when he punched Jordan Poole.
"Chris Webber and Charles Barkley were more talented but they didn't outwork me" - Karl Malone prides himself as the hardest-working big man
Karl Malone believes that only Chris Webber, Derrick Coleman and Charles Barkley were more talented than him but that doesn't mean they were better
Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around
Turiaf details his experiences with James in a recent interview
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: Should LA Try to Trade for This Disgruntled Two-Way Veteran?
He's going to be moved ahead of the trade deadline.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Washington Wizards And Kyle Kuzma
With just over three weeks until the NBA trade deadline, the Washington Wizards have some decisions to make about their roster and Kyle Kuzma’s future with the organization.
Bol Bol drops brutally honest take on his time with Denver Nuggets amid breakout campaign - “I could’ve worked a lot harder”
Bol said that he probably could have worked harder to make things work the Nuggets, but was appreciative of the things he learned during his time in Denver
Lakers News: What LA Plans To Do With Newly Open Roster Spot
Will Sterling Brown return?
Tobias Harris Made Team History In 76ers-Clippers Game On Tuesday Night
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris made team history on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
This Warriors-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis
Kids these days, am I right? It’s a tradition. Once you reach 30, you’re required to be excessively critical of anyone under 30. Whether it’s fair or not, these are the rules. NBA players are no exception. It is fair to say that younger people can be...
NBC Sports
Mavericks, Bucks, Lakers reportedly interested in Cam Reddish trade
At least Tom Thibodeau has been consistent — he has not been a fan of Cam Reddish since the day Leon Rose and the front office sent out a first-round pick to get him in just more than a year ago. Now the Knicks are looking to move Reddish...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: On Jakob Poeltl and the Celtics' trade deadline dilemma
Do the Boston Celtics really need to make a move before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline?. Over the next 23 days there will be endless rumors and breathless speculation about what the Celtics might do. On Tuesday, a report from The Athletic suggested that Boston had expressed significant trade interest in Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl. It’s just the first bit of rumor grain that will be fed into the insatiable rumor mill.
NBC Sports
Draymond shuts up Wizards fan, locks in for Warriors win
Along with being a four-time All-Star and four-time champion, Draymond Green is the host of his own podcast, is under a multi-year contract with Turner Sports where he joins Inside The NBA and is seen on the company's other platforms, was just chopping it up with Stephen A. Smith and on Thursday he received his 13th technical foul of the season while sitting on the bench.
FOX Sports
Embiid leads Philadelphia against Portland after 41-point game
Philadelphia 76ers (28-16, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces the Portland Trail Blazers after Joel Embiid scored 41 points in the 76ers' 120-110 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Trail Blazers are 11-8 in home games....
Former NBA Player, Coach Chris Ford Dies at 74
The longtime guard made the first three-pointer in NBA history in 1979.
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 17: Joel Embiid's 41 Points Leads Philadelphia 76ers Past Los Angeles Clippers
Embiid has sixth 40-point game of the season
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph, JP fuel crucial win over Wizards
Searching for a sense of urgency was the theme of the Warriors' postgame press conference following their road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The message was heard loud and clear with Golden State turning the ball over only once in the first quarter Monday against the Washington Wizards.
