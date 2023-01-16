ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Forsberg: On Jakob Poeltl and the Celtics' trade deadline dilemma

Do the Boston Celtics really need to make a move before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline?. Over the next 23 days there will be endless rumors and breathless speculation about what the Celtics might do. On Tuesday, a report from The Athletic suggested that Boston had expressed significant trade interest in Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl. It’s just the first bit of rumor grain that will be fed into the insatiable rumor mill.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Draymond shuts up Wizards fan, locks in for Warriors win

Along with being a four-time All-Star and four-time champion, Draymond Green is the host of his own podcast, is under a multi-year contract with Turner Sports where he joins Inside The NBA and is seen on the company's other platforms, was just chopping it up with Stephen A. Smith and on Thursday he received his 13th technical foul of the season while sitting on the bench.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Embiid leads Philadelphia against Portland after 41-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (28-16, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces the Portland Trail Blazers after Joel Embiid scored 41 points in the 76ers' 120-110 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Trail Blazers are 11-8 in home games....
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

What we learned as Steph, JP fuel crucial win over Wizards

Searching for a sense of urgency was the theme of the Warriors' postgame press conference following their road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The message was heard loud and clear with Golden State turning the ball over only once in the first quarter Monday against the Washington Wizards.
WASHINGTON, DC

