cw39.com
Suspect caught after foot chase in Katy, HCSO deputies said
KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A manhunt is over Wednesday morning, and the men accused of making some kind of threats at a business in Katy is in jail. When Harris County Sheriff’s deputies went to arrest two suspects at the Rock ‘N Roll It Smoke and Vape Shop at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, one of them was able to get away from them.
cw39.com
DA: Man sentenced to 35 years in prison on eve of trial for killing wife
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was sentenced late Thursday to 35 years in prison for strangling his wife in 2020, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Arnold S. Garcia, 32, pleaded guilty in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence the day before a jury was to be selected in his trial for the murder of Elizabeth Hernandez on Sept. 20, 2020.
cw39.com
Search continues for Leslie Obi after HPD searches southwest Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Wednesday marks one week since a woman went missing from a southwest Houston neighborhood. On Tuesday, Houston police homicide detectives investigated an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Scott Street, which is about seven miles from where 43-year-old Leslie Obi was last seen. Our news...
cw39.com
4 people shot at northeast Houston store, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four people are recovering Wednesday morning after someone started shooting at a northeast Houston convenience store Tuesday evening. Police said officers were called around 6:50 p.m. to a store at 6729 Lockwood Drive, where three men and one woman were all shot. Two of the victims...
cw39.com
HPD: 2 people shot in the leg in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are recovering Tuesday morning after a shooting in southwest Houston. It happened right after midnight at the 8500 block of Bissonnet. Police say when crews arrived, the two victims, who may have been homeless, were both shot in the legs. Both were transported by ambulance and with non-life-threatening injuries.
cw39.com
Can you spot the signs of Human Trafficking?
HOUSTON (CW39) – If you were asked to spot the signs of human trafficking, could you do it? Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin interviews the CEO of United Against Human Trafficking to break down the importance of bringing awareness to this topic. January is human trafficking awareness month. We never want to provoke fear onto individuals with topic of this matter, however, knowledge is power when it comes to being safe and free.
cw39.com
Woman shot in attempted robbery at Family Dollar store in north Houston, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Tuesday morning after she was shot during an attempted robbery in Aldine. Crews responded to a hold-up alarm around 9 p.m. Monday night at the Family Dollar store at 11046 Airline Drive near West Road. Police say the clerk was inside the...
cw39.com
Two, including former Houston Texans football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former Houston Texans football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and forced to withdraw money.
cw39.com
Houston crews respond to house fire on Wink Road
Houston (KIAH) – Crews with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a car on fire just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived, they located a multi-story residence on fire. Crews had to call for additional engines to assist due to the size of the structure. Heavy damaged was caused to the interior of the home, but no one was hurt.
cw39.com
2023 MLK Grand Parade Route
HOUSTON (CW39) – Public transit is highly recommended if you want to make the trip to downtown for the MLK Grand Parade. Multiple street closures will be in place. The parade starts at the corner of San Jacinto and Elgin, travels to Webster St., turns north one block, then wraps back westward to finish at Fannin and Tuam.
cw39.com
13 abandoned dogs rescued, up for adoption
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Thirteen dogs abandoned in San Jacinto County have been rescued by the Houston Humane Society. The shelter saved the dogs after they were reported to be abandoned by their owners. Upon arrival to the shelter, veterinary staff observed that the dogs were underweight and suffering...
cw39.com
6 vehicle crash closes IH-45 southbound
HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 southbound at FM-518 in Galveston County is CLOSED after a 6 car crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. Avoid the area if possible, crews are working on a detour. Stop and go speeds are seen past Nasa Rd 1.
cw39.com
Houston ranked among best in the world for big-city thrills by Travel + Leisure
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you’re looking to travel, it’s always attractive to dream about an abroad trip to a land you’ve never laid your eyes on (not in pictures), but sometimes, the best places to spend your vacation are right under your nose. When you think...
cw39.com
Did you win? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it wasn’t the prize of over $1 billion, a secondary prize was won from the January 13 Mega Millions drawing in Texas, getting the winning started early for the Dallas Cowboys as they took down Tom Brady for the first time ever in the wildcard round of the NFL Playoffs.
cw39.com
Cold front day! Keep the umbrella nearby
HOUSTON (CW39) – Wanting some more January-like weather? Hold on, it is on the way! Showers and thunderstorms are already passing through the state all spawned by a cold front that will reach us by noon today. The cold front will put our typical day time heat time to...
cw39.com
Walker, Craig rally Texas Southern over Jackson State
HOUSTON (AP) — John Walker III scored 28 points and Chris Craig made a layup at the buzzer to lift Texas Southern over Jackson State 84-82 on Monday night. Walker shot 10 of 14 from the field and 7 for 9 from the foul line for the Tigers (5-14, 1-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Zytarious Mortle added 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting with four 3-pointers and five rebounds. Davon Barnes recorded 16 points. Craig came off the bench to hit the game-winner. It was his only points of the game.
cw39.com
Why today is called the most depressing day of the year
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re having a good day, consider yourself lucky. That’s because today is called “Blue Monday,” and it’s considered the most DEPRESSING day of the year. It has fallen on the third Monday of January ever since a travel company in the U.K....
cw39.com
Week starts warm with spotty rain | Watching a severe threat Wednesday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a week of changing weather in Houston. We start the week warm with highs in the 70s Monday, and it stays warm through Wednesday. From there, a cold front brings storms and a cooler feel for the end of the week. Houston’s normal high...
