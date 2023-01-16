HOUSTON (CW39) – If you were asked to spot the signs of human trafficking, could you do it? Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin interviews the CEO of United Against Human Trafficking to break down the importance of bringing awareness to this topic. January is human trafficking awareness month. We never want to provoke fear onto individuals with topic of this matter, however, knowledge is power when it comes to being safe and free.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO