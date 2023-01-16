ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

In Hindsight, Monetary Policy Everywhere Was Too Expansionary: Swiss Central Bank Chief

Monetary policy has "in hindsight" been "too expansionary," according to the Chairman of the Swiss National Bank Thomas Jordan. Jordan made the comments on a monetary policy panel hosted by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche. Monetary policy was "too expansionary" in previous years and the current surge in consumer prices has not...
Bank of Japan Defends Yield Curve Control Measures, Intends to Stick to Ultra-Easy Monetary Policy

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday defended the central bank's decision to widen the trading band in its yield curve control program. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kuroda said it was "not wrong" for the BOJ's board to widen its tolerance range for the yield on its 10-year government bond from 25 basis points to 50 basis points last month.
Watch the Federal Reserve's Waller Speak Live on the Economy and Interest Rates

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak Friday at 1 p.m. before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Afterwards, CNBC's Steve Liesman will conduct a question-and-answer session.
Ukraine War Live Updates: U.S. Designates Russia Paramilitary Firm Wagner as ‘Criminal' Group; Russia Says Relations With U.S. Are at an All-Time Low

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Defense ministers of NATO and its allies held a high-stakes meeting Friday at Germany's Ramstein air base to make the decision on whether to send Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, something Kyiv has been pleading for for months.
Kelly Evans: How Hot Is the Labor Market Really?

Don't be misled by yesterday's super-strong jobless claims report. The labor market is slowing along with the rest of the economy. Everyone was shocked when new weekly claims for unemployment benefits came in at just 190,000 yesterday. Figures that low are extremely unusual. We've rarely ever dropped below 200,000 per week on a sustained basis. In fact, claims rarely ever fell below 300,000 per week during the entire expansion from 2001 through 2007! Same for the 1990s, by the way.
Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers

Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
The 3 Biggest Reasons Startups Failed in 2022, According to a Poll of Almost 500 Founders

Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Belarus' Exiled Opposition Leader Says Trial Has ‘Nothing to Do With Justice'

Belarus' exiled opposition leader, who was put on trial in absentia this week, said she has no hope that she will receive a fair trial. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran against President Alexander Lukashenko in the widely contested 2020 presidential race, faces a 15-year sentence. Tsikhanouskaya told CNBC that the charges...

