What’s Bugging Andy? College sports collectives
The NIL, collective world is turning college athletics in to something we’ve never seen, and ‘collectives’ are asking fans to fork over more and more money to keep their athletes around.
Andy Fales says these collectives aren't providing financial support, but financial money, extra money.
