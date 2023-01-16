ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Bugging Andy? College sports collectives

By John Sears
The NIL, collective world is turning college athletics in to something we’ve never seen, and ‘collectives’ are asking fans to fork over more and more money to keep their athletes around.

Andy Fales says these collectives aren’t providing financial support, but financial money, extra money.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

