Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Crisp Cheese Breadsticks
1 – 5 oz. jar sharp American cheese spread. 1 – 1 pound unsliced loaf day-old white or wheat bread. -In a small bowl, combine the cheese spread, butter, egg white, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder; beat until fluffy and blended. -Remove crust from bread. Cut loaf in...
Clarion Chamber Seeking Logo Submissions for Upcoming Autumn Leaf Festival
CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry (CACBI) is currently accepting logo submissions for the 2023 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival. The winning theme is “Groovin into Autumn” submitted anonymously. Logo submissions are judged by the following:. 1. Logos should reflect the theme,...
Nearly $5000 Stolen From Farm Fresh Foods in Tionesta
TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the theft of nearly $5,000 from a Tionesta business over the span of several months. Around 3:24 p.m. on Monday, January 16, troopers from Marienville-based State Police responded to a theft that occurred at Farm Fresh Foods LLC on Faulkner Drive in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A chance of rain, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Centre County school districts announce delays due to icy road conditions
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m.
Burns & Burns Insurance Donates $500 to First Presbyterian Church of Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – On January 5th, Burns & Burns, in partnership with MMG Insurance, presented a $500.00 check to the First Presbyterian Church of Clarion. The check will be donated to the Food Bag Ministry. The First Presbyterian Church of Clarion provides food bags to 60 to 70 families per month. They partner with Second Harvest to purchase stock at reduced prices to make donations stretch as far as they can.
Rollover crash caused coal spill, traffic delays on US 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews worked several hours to clear the scene of a coal truck that rolled over on US 219 in Richland Township Wednesday morning. The accident happened on US 219 northbound at the PA 56 east – Scalp Avenue/Windber exit around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, according to Cambria County 911. […]
Altoona contestant takes home prize on The Price is Right
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Come on down! One of the next contestants on The Price is Right is from right here in Altoona. Nathan “Nate” Ross, 27, was one of the lucky contestants on the Jan. 18, edition of The Price is Right. The show had been pre-recorded, so Nate is back in Altoona and […]
Core boring work in DuBois area through Mid-February
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to core boring work in the greater DuBois area through mid-February. The contractor will implement short-term single-lane closures while collecting the core samples. They will begin collecting them on Monday, January 23, and continue until mid-February. PennDOT expects traffic impacts on […]
Why trash and recycling rates increased this year in 5 Centre County townships
Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority officials explain the 2023 increases.
Altoona Jazzercise provides full body workout for all skill levels
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you looking for a fun, social way to get your heart pumping and break a sweat? Altoona Jazzercise is for YOU! Some of the lovely instructors came by to demonstrate what Jazzercise is all about. Altoona Jazzercise holds classes every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and...
Fire crews from across Centre County battle blaze in Potter Township barn
Multiple fire companies were dispatched to the scene.
The morning commute will be slick
This morning temperatures will be in the 30s with showers and a bit of a wintry mix. Use caution some roadways, driveways, and sidewalks will be slick and icy. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Centre, Clearfield, Elk and Cameron counties until 9:00 AM. Today...
'Paying it forward:' Neighboring school agrees to share Disney trip with United band
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the United School District announced that their marching band students will get the opportunity to go to Disney World later this year after a neighboring school stepped in and agreed to share the trip with them. Last week, United School District reported...
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
State Police Calls: Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney investigated a drug possession at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Penn Highlands offering generous sign-on bonuses
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering generous sign-on bonuses to help recruit new talent for high-demand medical positions. Registered Nurses, LPNs, Certified Nursing Assistants, Medical Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Patient Care Technicians, and Phlebotomists can earn up to $15,000 in bonuses. The sign-on bonus will be paid in two parts six […]
Missing Armstrong County man found
A missing Armstrong County man has been found, according to the Kiski Township Police Department. Jeff Manchini had not been seen since Saturday, when he was picked up by an unknown vehicle from his West-In-Arms apartment complex in North Apollo. He was considered endangered because he has multiple health conditions and it was unknown if he has his appropriate medications with him.
Two juveniles arrested for shooting threats against Greater Johnstown School District
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Two juveniles have been arrested following an investigation of shooting threats against the Greater Johnstown School District. During a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Johnstown Police Department, alongside Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio, announced the arrest of two juveniles. Dr. Arcurio also announced the district would reopen on Thursday, Jan. […]
Celebration of Life Planned for Tyler Trapano
A Celebration of Life for Tyler Trapano, who passed away December 20, 2022, has been planned for Sunday, January 22, 2023. Family will welcome friends at the Franklin VFW (411 9th Street, Franklin, Pa 16323) from 2-6pm. A full obituary for Tyler can be found here. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
