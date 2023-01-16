Read full article on original website
Warm up continues today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expanding high pressure and plenty of sunshine will lead to warmer temperatures this week. As the high builds, the winds will remain out of the southeast or south for the rest of the work week. As we know, a south wind will warm us. By the end of the week the highs will run above average by about five degrees. Sunshine and gentle to breezy winds will be the features of the forecast.
Fawcett Hospital back to capacity following Hurricane Ian repairs
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla.– For the first time since Hurricane Ian, Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte is almost fully operational. You may remember the hospital was closed for nearly two weeks after the category four storm did substantial damage to the building and sent patients all over the sunshine state.
Florida Rep. Greg Steube hurt after accident at Sarasota home
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hurt after an accident at his Sarasota home on Wednesday afternoon.
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
Sarasota County announces Newtown Community Cleanup
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced a cleanup for the community of Newtown. Residents are encouraged to participate. Residents can clear the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings as Sarasota County hosts a free community cleanup in the Newtown and Beverly Terrace area from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 21.
Rep. Steube sustains several injuries in home accident
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) suffered several injuries Wednesday afternoon due to an accident on his property, a tweet from the congressman's account wrote. According to Florida Politics, Steube fell about 25 feet from a ladder to the ground while doing routine home maintenance. "Please...
Forecast: Frost advisory in effect as chilly night continues
Another chilly night is upon us with many areas under the potential for seeing frost as they wake up early Monday. A frost advisory is in effect for areas along and east of I-75. The only exclusion is in Lee County, where the advisory includes the downtown area. Overnight temperatures...
New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral
A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
Florida Congressman Greg Steube suffers multiple injuries in accident
Florida Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident on his property Wednesday afternoon. According to Steube’s official Twitter account, he suffered several injuries. Congressman Steube serves Florida’s 17th Congressional District, which includes Charlotte County, Sarasota County and parts of Lee County. His current condition is unknown at...
Adopt Gorda: Sweet pup in need of loving home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gorda, a sweet 4-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, is in need of a forever family. The 75-pound pup was transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Sebring a few days ago. Gorda is extremely gentle, does well with other dogs, and is very attached to people!
Frigid Mornings the Next Couple of Days
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hardee and DeSoto counties are both under a freeze warning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Manatee and Sarasota counties can expect temperatures in the mid to upper thirties but they are not expected to drop below freezing. Nonetheless, Suncoast residents should bring in cold sensitive plants overnight, or wrap them in sheets or blankets for the next couple of mornings. It is advised to also bring inside any outdoor pets.
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida
I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
More than 25 cats found abandoned near I-75 in Gibsonton
GIBSONTON, Fla. - More than two dozen cats were found abandoned in a bunch of shrubs last week just off Interstate 75 near Gibsonton Road in Hillsborough County. After being tipped off by a passerby, Merinda Wolfe with the St. Francis Animal Rescue said she found 26 cats cold, hungry, confused and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway.
Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
Roads back open after gas leak on US 301 at I-75 Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Update: The portion of U.S. 301 at Interstate 75 in Ellenton has been reopened to the public after crews worked on the gas leak. The previous story is down below. --- Both directions of U.S. 301 at Interstate 75 in Ellenton have been shut down...
‘Suspicious item’ found in North Port turns out to be WWI anti-ship round: police
Authorities blocked off a portion of U.S. Highway 41 in North Port after they discovered a "suspicious item" near an intersection in North Port on Tuesday afternoon.
Punta Gorda man caught unloading septage into vacant lot
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Punta Gorda was caught dumping over 500 pounds of septage into vacant lots. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 8382 Sweden Blvd after a witness observed a thin man drive a white Freightliner with a tank on the rear with the words, “Shoreline Sewer and Drain.”
Fire sparks at strip mall in Cape Coral
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Cape Coral Fire Department sent ten trucks to a structure fire at the Cedeño Plaza on Del Prado Boulevard North. Crews saw smoke coming from the roof towards the back of the plaza, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department. The fire was put...
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Justin Darr’s neighborhood are coming to terms with the news the 39-year-old school teacher was found dead last weekend. Darr’s body was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Darr was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish.
