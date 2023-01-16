Read full article on original website
‘Utterly unprepared’: Larry Summers says another Covid-scale problem is a top economic risk
Economist Larry Summers would place better than 50-50 odds on the world being shaken by another Covid-scale event within the next 15 years. The Harvard professor and former U.S. treasury secretary shared what he believes are the world's biggest near-term risks during a CNBC-moderated panel on the last day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
European Central Bank's Lagarde says China's Covid reopening will push inflation higher
On the one hand, some argue that because supply chains are being restored then the reopening might ease some of the inflationary pressures that Europe has faced in recent months. On the other hand, others note that China will be consuming more energy and this will add to ongoing inflationary...
Oil rises, posts second week of gains on China demand outlook
Oil rose by about $1 a barrel on Friday and posted second straight weekly gain, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China and resulting expectations of a boost to fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to increase global demand...
Bank of Japan defends yield curve control measures, intends to stick to ultra-easy monetary policy
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday defended the central bank's decision to widen the trading band in its yield curve control program. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kuroda said it was "not wrong" for the BOJ's board to widen its tolerance range for the yield on its 10-year government bond from 25 basis points to 50 basis points last month.
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands on why financial inclusion is key
Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is also United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. In an exclusive interview, Tania Bryer talks to her about the role and why financial inclusion is so important to development.
The 'greatest tragedy' would be if central banks don't finish the job on inflation, Larry Summers says
Central banks around the world have tightened monetary policy aggressively over the past year in a bid to get inflation under control. Economists are turning cautiously optimistic as recent data has suggested a slowdown in inflation, which may enable policymakers to ease their aggressive cycle of interest rate hikes. Central...
Looking for a job in India? Hiring for these jobs is on the rise in 2023, according to LinkedIn
Workers who are "solving problems" in health-care and those who are driving business growth in an uncertain economic environment will see more opportunities this year, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical workers and health-care professionals in Asia —...
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling — here's what that means for your money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
China says Covid outbreak has infected 80% of population
The possibility of a big Covid-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of people have been infected, a prominent government scientist said on Saturday. China has passed the peak of Covid patients in fever clinics, emergency rooms and with critical conditions, a...
Here's what you need to know about a blockbuster court fight over Cuba's debt
The Cuban government is facing a high-stakes court case over unpaid commercial debt. If Cuba loses, it could ultimately cost the island nation billions. The loans in question were denominated in German Deutschmarks, a currency that no longer exists. Accusations of bribery, an imprisoned Cuban bank official and Interpol all...
Russia official warns countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risk their own destruction
The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction. The message followed new pledges of armored vehicles, air defense systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested. Ukraine's supporters pledged billions of dollars in military aid to...
Byju's plans to end sponsorship of Indian cricket team jersey, as it puts profitability on cards for 2024
Indian education technology start-up Byju's will not renew its jersey sponsorship deal with India's cricket team, the company's co-founder Divya Gokulnath, told CNBC. Gokulnath said Byju's is targeting profitability by March 2024. The company is also aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) when market conditions improve, Gokulnath said. Indian...
UK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks
Britain says it still wants an international deal to provide Ukraine with German-made tanks, but the transfer needs Germany's consent. Western allies pledged billions of dollars in weapons for Ukraine last week, although they failed to persuade Germany to lift a veto on providing Leopard battle tanks. Leopard tanks are...
Watch the Federal Reserve's Waller speak live on the economy and interest rates
[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak Friday at 1 p.m. before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Afterwards, CNBC's Steve Liesman will conduct a question-and-answer session.
Chinese pray for health in Lunar New Year as Covid death toll rises
China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday as officials reported almost 13,000 new deaths caused by the virus between Jan. 13 and 19. Earlier, officials reported almost 13,000 deaths related to Covid in hospitals between Jan. 13 and 19, adding to the nearly 60,000 in the month or so before that.
U.S. designates Russia paramilitary firm Wagner as 'criminal' group; Russia says relations with U.S. are at an all-time low
This was CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine on Friday, Jan. 20. Defense ministers of NATO and its allies held a high-stakes meeting Friday at Germany's Ramstein air base to make the decision on whether to send Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, something Kyiv has been pleading for for months.
Allies offer more weapons to Ukraine, but no decisions have been made on tanks
U.S. urges Ukraine to hold off on offensive. No agreement has been reached on Leopard tanks at Ramstein meeting. U.S. general says it will be hard to eject Russian forces. Improvised memorials laid in Russia for Dnipro victims. Western allies on Friday dampened Ukraine's hopes for a rapid shipment of...
Opinion: The solution to the U.S. debt disaster is a value-added tax
Sifting through the turmoil of the speaker of the House election, and the promises Kevin McCarthy made to secure the job, one thing is important to note: The Republicans who are insisting on budget cuts and balanced budgets have a point. The U.S. debt now totals an unfathomable $31.4 trillion.
Top U.S. spy agency says more security assistance from allies is crucial for Ukraine to prevail
The director of America's top spy agency said Russia's war in Ukraine will require the West to continue to provide security assistance packages. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said both Ukrainian and Russian militaries are facing significant challenges but the war had not reached a stalemate. U.S. Secretary...
