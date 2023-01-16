ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Oil rises, posts second week of gains on China demand outlook

Oil rose by about $1 a barrel on Friday and posted second straight weekly gain, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China and resulting expectations of a boost to fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to increase global demand...
Bank of Japan defends yield curve control measures, intends to stick to ultra-easy monetary policy

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday defended the central bank's decision to widen the trading band in its yield curve control program. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kuroda said it was "not wrong" for the BOJ's board to widen its tolerance range for the yield on its 10-year government bond from 25 basis points to 50 basis points last month.
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands on why financial inclusion is key

Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is also United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. In an exclusive interview, Tania Bryer talks to her about the role and why financial inclusion is so important to development.
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling — here's what that means for your money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
China says Covid outbreak has infected 80% of population

The possibility of a big Covid-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of people have been infected, a prominent government scientist said on Saturday. China has passed the peak of Covid patients in fever clinics, emergency rooms and with critical conditions, a...
Here's what you need to know about a blockbuster court fight over Cuba's debt

The Cuban government is facing a high-stakes court case over unpaid commercial debt. If Cuba loses, it could ultimately cost the island nation billions. The loans in question were denominated in German Deutschmarks, a currency that no longer exists. Accusations of bribery, an imprisoned Cuban bank official and Interpol all...
UK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks

Britain says it still wants an international deal to provide Ukraine with German-made tanks, but the transfer needs Germany's consent. Western allies pledged billions of dollars in weapons for Ukraine last week, although they failed to persuade Germany to lift a veto on providing Leopard battle tanks. Leopard tanks are...
Watch the Federal Reserve's Waller speak live on the economy and interest rates

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak Friday at 1 p.m. before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Afterwards, CNBC's Steve Liesman will conduct a question-and-answer session.
Chinese pray for health in Lunar New Year as Covid death toll rises

China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday as officials reported almost 13,000 new deaths caused by the virus between Jan. 13 and 19. Earlier, officials reported almost 13,000 deaths related to Covid in hospitals between Jan. 13 and 19, adding to the nearly 60,000 in the month or so before that.

