Bucs vs. Cowboys: Top matchups to watch in Monday night's playoff game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night’s finale for the NFL’s “Super Wild-Card Weekend,” and they’re hoping it’ll be the start of another unlikely Super Bowl run.

These two teams have met in Week 1 each of the past two regular seasons, with the Bucs getting the best of “America’s Team” on both occasions, beating them at home and on the road.

This will be a star-studded showdown, so here are the top matchups to watch under the bright lights of prime time Monday night:

Bucs WR Mike Evans vs. Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Evans posterized Diggs back in Week 1, and you can bet he’ll relish the chance to make up for it this time around. The rest of Dallas’ secondary is fairly banged up at the moment, so Diggs might have to split his time between Evans and Chris Godwin. That said, when these two do line up across from each other, especially in the red zone, it’ll be must-see TV.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons vs. Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Two of the NFL’s best young superstars at their respective positions, Parsons and Wirfs should be one of the most entertaining matchups of the entire playoff weekend. Wirfs is already a two-time All-Pro in three seasons, and Parsons was last year’s unanimous NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Both have been playing through injuries lately, but they should still be fun to watch Monday night.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb vs. Bucs CBs Carlton Davis III & Jamel Dean

(AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Dak Prescott hasn’t had all of his targets at full strength all year long, but Lamb still gives him a dangerous weapon who can score on every play. The Bucs have the corners to keep him in check, but both Davis and Dean have been dealing with injuries lately, so they might not be 100 percent for this matchup. Lamb will have to make big plays down the field, and he’s particularly dangerous after the catch, so the tackling ability of these two corners will be vital in containing him.

Bucs QB Tom Brady vs. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

They won’t be on the field at the same time, but make no mistake, these two quarterbacks know they’re battling against one another. Both have had impressive stretches of play this season, as well as moments filled with head-scratching throws, poor decisions, and costly turnovers. Football is the ultimate team game, how these two quarterbacks play Monday night will likely be the deciding factor in the game.