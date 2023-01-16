ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs vs. Cowboys: Top matchups to watch in Monday night's playoff game

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pe8nK_0kG0Ho8D00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night’s finale for the NFL’s “Super Wild-Card Weekend,” and they’re hoping it’ll be the start of another unlikely Super Bowl run.

These two teams have met in Week 1 each of the past two regular seasons, with the Bucs getting the best of “America’s Team” on both occasions, beating them at home and on the road.

This will be a star-studded showdown, so here are the top matchups to watch under the bright lights of prime time Monday night:

Bucs WR Mike Evans vs. Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrMDV_0kG0Ho8D00
(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Evans posterized Diggs back in Week 1, and you can bet he’ll relish the chance to make up for it this time around. The rest of Dallas’ secondary is fairly banged up at the moment, so Diggs might have to split his time between Evans and Chris Godwin. That said, when these two do line up across from each other, especially in the red zone, it’ll be must-see TV.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons vs. Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21epxw_0kG0Ho8D00
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Two of the NFL’s best young superstars at their respective positions, Parsons and Wirfs should be one of the most entertaining matchups of the entire playoff weekend. Wirfs is already a two-time All-Pro in three seasons, and Parsons was last year’s unanimous NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Both have been playing through injuries lately, but they should still be fun to watch Monday night.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb vs. Bucs CBs Carlton Davis III & Jamel Dean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBQTI_0kG0Ho8D00
(AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Dak Prescott hasn’t had all of his targets at full strength all year long, but Lamb still gives him a dangerous weapon who can score on every play. The Bucs have the corners to keep him in check, but both Davis and Dean have been dealing with injuries lately, so they might not be 100 percent for this matchup. Lamb will have to make big plays down the field, and he’s particularly dangerous after the catch, so the tackling ability of these two corners will be vital in containing him.

Bucs QB Tom Brady vs. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylvH4_0kG0Ho8D00
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

They won’t be on the field at the same time, but make no mistake, these two quarterbacks know they’re battling against one another. Both have had impressive stretches of play this season, as well as moments filled with head-scratching throws, poor decisions, and costly turnovers. Football is the ultimate team game, how these two quarterbacks play Monday night will likely be the deciding factor in the game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Carroll highlights stark talent gap between 49ers, Seahawks

In the aftermath of the 49ers' 41-23 NFC Wild-Card Round win over the Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, Seattle coach Pete Carroll expressed disappointment in the final outcome, believing his team "had it." While the Seahawks took a 17-16 halftime lead into the locker room, the 49ers' depth of...
SEATTLE, WA
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Accusing ESPN Of Jinxing Tom Brady

ESPN totally just jinxed Tom Brady.  The Buccaneers quarterback drove his team down the length of the field late in the first quarter.  When Brady and the Tampa Bay offense reached the endzone, ESPN showed a graphic saying Brady hasn't thrown an interception in the redzone since ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington wide receiver Calvin Muhammad dies

Calvin Muhammad, who had his best NFL year with the Washington Redskins in 1984, has died. He died on Jan. 4, 2023, at the age of 64. In that ’84 season, when starting wide receiver Charley Brown went down with a sprained ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Redskins having already lost receiver Alvin Garrett were extremely thin, with only Art Monk proven of those remaining.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals seek interview with Lions DC Aaron Glenn

The Arizona Cardinals have added another possible candidate to be their next head coach, replacing Kliff Kingsbury. It is another defensive coach, too. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have requested an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head-coaching vacancy. According to Ian...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy