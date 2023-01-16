ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs vs. Cowboys: Final score predictions for Monday night's game

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
After a fantastic weekend of NFL wild-card playoff action, the final installment of this year’s first round comes Monday night, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in front of a prime-time audience.

Tom Brady’s Bucs won the NFC South despite a losing record, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have to take their 12-5 record on the road as the wild-card visitors.

Tampa Bay has bested the Dallas in Week 1 each of the past two years in the regular season, once at home, and once in Arlington. If they can make it three straight, they’ll punch their ticket to San Francisco for the divisional round.

Who wins this Week 1 rematch?

We asked, and the fans answered:

Outlaw Cowboy
2d ago

Dallas 34 bucs 24. gonna be to much pressure on Brady. Parsons or Lawrence is gonna have the best game of the season

