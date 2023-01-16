ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs vs. Cowboys, NFL Wild-Card Playoff: How to watch, listen, and stream online

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to begin another Super Bowl run on Monday night, when they host the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of this year’s NFL playoffs.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream this postseason rematch from Week 1 of the regular season:

WHAT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

WHEN

Monday, January 16th

8:15 p.m. ET

WHERE

Raymond James Stadium

WATCH

ESPN

NFL+

FuboTV (try it for free).

LISTEN

WXTB 97.9 FM (local)

Sirius/XM Channel 88

